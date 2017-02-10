Our View: Why Gov. Cooper

Gov. Roy Cooper is boxed in. He wants to defy a new law subjecting his Cabinet chiefs to Senate confirmation but has no legal way out of it yet.

The requirement was enacted in December. The Republican-controlled legislature convened a special session for one purpose: to hamstring the incoming Democratic governor. The confirmation measure was just one piece of a larger package. The legislation was duly signed by outgoing Republican Gov. Pat McCrory, whom Cooper defeated in November — a parting shot from an embittered loser.

Previous governors had not been made to submit their top executives for legislative approval. However, the N.C. Constitution may authorize such a process. It says, “The Governor shall nominate, and by and with the advice and consent of a majority of the Senators appoint all officers whose appointments are not otherwise provided for.”

Why invoke this privilege now? Given the overt disdain that legislative leaders have shown for Cooper, one suspects the intent is to hinder the governor from running his own administration. Cooper sued, claiming the constitutional language only applies to constitutional offices, not executive agency heads.

That argument will be heard in court. In the meantime, Cooper has a problem. He can let his nominees go through the confirmation process that the Senate is just now setting up, or he can withhold them. He takes a risk either way, but he is safer to follow the law as it stands now.

Unless a court stays or strikes down the law, it reads just as it was enacted: A majority of senators must confirm the governor’s nominees. It won’t do so if Cooper refuses to submit them to the confirmation process, which will include public examinations by Senate committees.

The governor says the Senate should back off until the courts rule, which could be as soon as next month. He’s right. It should. But it has not done so yet.

So far, the governor has authorized his choices to speak informally with senators, but that won’t suffice. He should yield to the process, at least for now.

For its part, the Senate should make sure it’s a fair process. If the Republican majority rejects Cooper’s nominees for partisan reasons, that will be seen as obvious obstructionism. It would introduce Washington-style gridlock to North Carolina politics and would warrant repudiation by the people. Cabinet candidates should be evaluated on the basis of their experience and qualifications. That should be no problem for those named by Cooper so far.

Yet, one who could encounter trouble is Michael Regan, picked to head the Department of Environmental Quality. Regan was an official in the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and worked for the Environmental Defense Fund. He’s an environmentalist, which makes him a good choice to lead an agency charged with protecting the environment. But that’s exactly why Senate Republicans might oppose him. Their deregulatory agenda runs counter to environmental protection.

If Regan’s confirmation triggers a partisan battle, it will expose an obstructionist attitude by Republicans. They should be smarter than that and act responsibly. The people elected Cooper so he can carry out his policies as governor. They expect him to appoint his own agency heads, without unreasonable interference by the opposition.

— from the News & Record of Greensboro.