Three people arrested on drug charges

Staff report

Three people have been charged with selling drugs by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies made the felony arrests on Tuesday after investigations into the sale of methamphetamine and heroin in central and eastern Lincoln County.

Detectives charged the three people with a total of 20 felony drug charges and one misdemeanor charge.

Larry Jermaine Gibbs, 32, of Mauney Drive in Lincolnton, was charged with three felony counts of sell and deliver a schedule I controlled substance, five felony counts of possession with intent to sell a schedule I controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was issued a $40,000 secured bond.

Dana Wilson Johnson, 44, of Loomis Street in Lincolnton, was charged with three felony counts each of sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to sell a schedule II controlled substance and maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances. She was issued a $25,000 secured bond.

Jesse James Trent, 40, of Lester Trail in Iron Station, was charged with two felony counts each of sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance and one felony count of possession with intent to sell a schedule II controlled substance. She was issued a $20,000 secured bond.

