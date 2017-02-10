Lincolnton PD welcomes three new officers

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

Three new police officers have joined the Lincolnton Police Department. One is a lifelong Gaston County resident while the other two are immigrants to the United States — one from West Africa and the other from Colombia.

Mamadou Diallo has been in the country for 20 years, immigrating from West Africa to attend school. Diallo held several part-time jobs while attending school, including driving a taxi in New York City. Originally, he wanted to be a doctor but switched his career path to criminal justice. Currently he’s attending UNC-Charlotte to finish his bachelor’s degree.

“Growing up I always thought about those people who help others who can’t help themselves,” he said. “That’s why I first wanted to be a doctor. In Africa I was attending medical school. I didn’t graduate because I got my immigrant visa to come here. My dad wasn’t too happy about it. When I came over here I wanted to continue in that field so I started in medical lab. My first language is French and going to school to learn medical terminology in English was a little bit complicated. I couldn’t continue in that field so I decided to transfer to social science.”

Diallo said that, since he couldn’t be a doctor, he decided to go into law enforcement and worked for 10 years with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, starting out as a detention officer then was sworn in as a deputy sheriff after completing his basic law enforcement training certification in 2014. He lives in the Dallas area and wanted to find something closer to home so he applied to the Lincolnton Police Department.

“I am looking to build a career in law enforcement,” he said. “I know there will be challenges but I always try to take my weaknesses and turn them into strengths. I think because of the different places I’ve lived – I’ve dealt with a lot of different people and in stressful jobs – that gives me some advantage.”

Gustavo Laverde moved to the United States from Colombia 11 years ago with his parents, who were seeking a better life for their two children. In Colombia, Laverde’s father worked the night shift at a gas station where he had to deal with drug dealers who would treat him badly and threaten him with guns.

“Growing up in Colombia was rough,” he said. “It’s way different from what I have here. Since I was a little kid I saw law enforcement get mistreated day in and day out. They can get hit or have rocks thrown at them and can’t defend themselves. I saw them as heroes because they’d always be there.”

Like Diallo, Laverde first lived in New York City when he was nine years old, but only for two months, before his family relocated to North Carolina to get away from the gangs and drugs that were prevalent in New York City.

After graduating from the BLET program at Gaston College, his teachers recommended that he apply to Lincolnton. He said he’s glad he did because he wanted to work in a small town.

“I’ve seen so many things when I was growing up and these experiences give me an idea of what to look for in my job here,” he said. “These memories will never go out of my head and I have an idea of what people can do.”

A lifelong resident of Gaston County, Christian McNabb said he joined the law enforcement field to help people but also because he has served with the National Guard for five years and was searching for a career that had the same kind of camaraderie that the military does.

“I think that I have a lot to offer as a person because I’m very hard working and did very well going through BLET and in my military service,” he said.

This is the first time the Lincolnton Police Department has hired police officers who were immigrants, according to Capt. Brian Greene.

“I think they can bring a unique perspective from their different upbringing and I think they will be able to empathize with people who have different backgrounds maybe a little easier than someone who grew up around here,” he said. “They both speak different languages, which is always a plus, and will be a big benefit to the department if we need a translator or anything like that. This was the best applicant pool that we’ve had in the past five years. We were surprised by the number of great applicants we had.”

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard