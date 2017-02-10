Commissioner McCall to head ‘no-kill’ committee

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a request from freshman commissioner Anita McCall for the formation of an ad hoc committee focused on helping Lincoln County Animal Services achieve “no-kill” status with a live-release rate of at least 90 percent for 12 consecutive months.

“This group, as opposed to the advisory board which deals with everyday procedural decisions for the animal services department, would serve one purpose only and that’s to achieve a 90 percent live-release rate for 12 months consecutively,” McCall said. “I’ve already put in a tremendous amount of work, setting goals and developing a timeline for us to reach our 90-percent benchmark. This is something that we want to make happen and we’re going to hold LCAS to these objectives because without goals you’re never going to reach what it is that you want to achieve.”

McCall has been working with County Manager Kelly Atkins to send LCAS director Hannah Beaver to Austin, Texas for the American Pets Alive conference in September. American Pets Alive, founded in 2011 with a mission of creating a “no-kill” nation, shows shelters how to create and manage the innovative programs that have established the City of Austin as America’s largest “no-kill” community.

Jena Healy, who founded the local activist organization Helping Animals to Survive, attended the conference with her husband in 2013 and 2014.

“The conference, in and of itself, is absolutely life altering,” Healy said. “If you attend the conference seeking knowledge of how to make your own community ‘no-kill,’ it’s invaluable. The information that they share is well rounded and they’re quick to acknowledge and explain errors that they’ve made along the way to prevent others from making those same mistakes. They have a well thought-out, successful plan available to all who attend so there is no recreation of the wheel. They say ‘here it is, this is how it works, we know, we’ve done it successfully, here you go.’ It’s just incredible what they do.”

The three-day conference features speakers who have led the “no-kill” crusade across the nation. Attendees will participate in sessions throughout the weekend that demonstrate effective ways to address medical concerns, offer surrender alternatives, develop a strong foster network and recruit volunteers.

Atkins also suggested that it might be beneficial for Beaver to visit a shelter that has already obtained the “no-kill” designation so that she can observe the way that they operate on a day-to-day basis.

“What I would like to do is compare apples to apples with an open-admission shelter that is a ‘no-kill’ facility,” Atkins. “Obviously, any time you can network and collaborate with other cities and counties it’s beneficial. They may be doing something that we could do better, or they could be doing something and tell us what the pitfalls are. Those collaborative efforts are critical, in my opinion.”

Lincoln County commissioners first voiced support in 2013 for making the shelter “no-kill,” but the local shelter has yet to meet the requirements. Beaver, who took over in August as the third LCAS director in less than a year, has flirted with the 90 percent minimum live-release rate on a few occasions, including last month when the shelter posted a mark of 89 percent.