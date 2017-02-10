Around Town — 2-10-17

Today

Jazz Band

The North Lincoln High School Jazz Band will be performing at the Lincolnton Rotary Club.

All-County Band

The Lincoln County All-County Band Concert will be performed at the James W. Warren Citizens Center, located at 115 W. Main St. in Lincolnton at 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Fish dinner

Greater Moore’s Chapel AME Zion Church, located at 1009 Main St. SE in Lincolnton will serve a fish dinner for $8 and fish sandwiches for $3.50 beginning at 11 a.m. until. For more information call (704) 732-8900.

Concert

Lowesville Gospel Concerts will host a free concert featuring The Jay Stone Singers at 6 p.m. at Living Word Ministries, located at 1062 Hwy. 16 South in Lowesville. A love offering will be received. For more information call Carroll Cooke at (704) 618-9762.

Fellowship meal

Laboratory UMC, located at 1850 Bill Lynch Rd. in Lincolnton will host a fellowship meal at 6 p.m. Donations will be accepted. For more information call (704) 735-6605.

Jazz Band

The North Lincoln High School Jazz Band will be performing at the UNC-Charlotte Jazz Festival in a smaller “coffee house” style setting.

Supper

Bethlehem United Methodist Church, located at 6733 NC Highway 182 in Cherryville will hold their annual soup and sandwich supper from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. The menu consists of vegetable soup, potato soup, chili beans, and oyster stew. Donations will be accepted.

Food giveaway

Daniels Lutheran Church, located at 3170 Reepsville Rd. in Lincolnton will host a Bread of Life food giveaway from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Recipients must be residents of Lincoln County. If a family currently qualifies for food stamps or Lincoln County Christian Ministry assistance the family automatically qualifies for a food box. Line-up begins in the church parking lot at 7 a.m.

Breakfast buffet

Marvin United Methodist Church, located at 2731 Startown Rd. in Lincolnton will host a full breakfast buffet from 7 a.m. until 10 a.m. A donation of $7 will benefit the parsonage fund.

SUNDAY

Concert

Alexander Community Concert in Denver will host Duo “2” – Peter Bloom, flutist, and Mary Jane Rupert, pianist at 3 p.m. at The Episcopal Church of St. Peter by-the-Lake, located at 8433 Fairfield Forest Road in Denver. Charge for adults $15, seniors and students $10, children under 12 free. For more information call (704) 489-6249.

Singing

Gospel singing at Shady Grove Baptist Church, located at 3240 Tryon Courthouse Rd. in Cherryville will host a gospel singing featuring the “Singing Epps Family” at 5:30 p.m. For more information call (704) 435-9605.

MONDAY

Jazz Band

North Lincoln High School Jazz Band will be hosting a Knight of Jazz at 7 p.m. at St Luke’s Lutheran Family Life Center, located at 4051 King Wilkinson Road in Lincolnton. The event is a fundraiser for the North Lincoln Band Program. Tickets are $10 each or $15 per couple and price includes the concert, dessert, coffee/soda and can be purchased at the door starting at 6 p.m.

Support Group

Levine Cancer Center support group will meet at 11:30 a.m. at Homestead’s Grill and Taproom, located at 357 N. Generals Blvd. in Lincolnton. The support group meets the second Monday of each month.

Meeting

The Mended Hearts Chapter #379 will host a meeting at 5:45 p.m. in the Pine Room of CaroMont Regional Medical Center, located at 2525 Court. Dr. in Gastonia. A cardiac rehab meeting will follow at 7 p.m. featuring, Kelly Harris, Acute Care Nurse Practitioner at Caromont.

Garden Club

The East Lincoln Community Garden Club will host a meeting at 10 a.m. at Webbs Chapel United Methodist Church, located at 4640 Webbs Chapel Church Rd. in Denver. Guest speakers will be speaking on rose nutrition. Coffee and refreshments begin at 9:30 a.m.

Appreciation/Birthday Service

An Appreciation/Birthday Service will be held for First Lady, Cynthia A. Fuller of Zion Hill Baptist Church in Cherryville at 2 p.m. Guest speaker will be Rev. Michael Hill and the Providence Missionary Baptist church family of Lincolnton.