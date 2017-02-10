North Lincoln preparing for student jazz concert

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

Springtime brings jazz music to North Lincoln High School, with several upcoming concerts to be performed by students who have auditioned for a seat in the band. A “Knight of Jazz” coffeehouse-style concert performed by the members of the band will be held on Monday at 7 p.m. at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, located at 4051 King Wilkinson Road in Lincolnton. Tickets are $10 each or $15 for couples, which includes the concert, dessert and a beverage.

Auditions for the jazz band began in late November and the group performed a short holiday concert in December and also performed in the winter concert. In the spring, the jazz band, which practices after school, performs a session beginning in January through the middle of February. The band also will participate in a program held as part of the Jazz Festival at UNC-Charlotte on Saturday. At this program, which is open to middle and high school bands, participants are given a critique by UNCC professors and jazz artists. The jazz band will also perform at the monthly Lincolnton Rotary Club meeting on Monday.

The jazz band takes the rest of February and March off and then begins again in April to prepare for a spring concert the end of May, according to North Lincoln band director Kevin Still. This is the second year Still has worked with the North Lincoln jazz band. Approximately two-thirds of the band are members participated last year.

“The group last year was a good group and we had a lot of fun,” he said. “It was my first year and they were still getting used to me and my teaching methods and style. This year, the band is much more in tune to jazz style and they sight read a lot better than last year.”

This is a traditional jazz band and there are no flutes, clarinets or tubas included, according to Still. Several students who are in the jazz band are playing secondary instruments to what they play in the concert band.

“The marching band forms in the fall and focuses on the marching arts,” Still said. “The jazz band is our spring component where we focus on the jazz idiom and the huge contribution that jazz music, which is considered to be the first music to originate in America, has made.”

Tickets for Monday’s concert can be purchased in advance and picked up the evening of the concert. Preordering tickets is suggested. Call Amy Fesmire with questions or to order tickets at (980) 722-3137.

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard