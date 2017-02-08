Suspects wanted for carjacking, robbery

Staff report

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a carjacking and robbery that occurred early Sunday morning.

Deputies said Colby Ryan Pridmore, 20, was robbed and had his car stolen at around 5 a.m. Sunday after going to a place near Optimist Park on Startown Road in Lincolnton to meet a woman he had been talking to on Facebook.

Deputies said that the woman, identified as Destiny Dawn Bentley, 21, of Lenoir, arrived at the location and got into Pridmore’s car and that, while Bentley and Pridmore were talking, two white males pulled Pridmore from his vehicle. The men, one of whom was armed with a handgun and the other with a knife, took Pridmore’s wallet, which contained cash, credit cards and identification. One of the men got into the victim’s 2003 Mazda 6 and drove away. Bentley and the other man left in Bentley’s vehicle.

Deputies said Pridmore, who was not injured, walked to a nearby home and called 911. The vehicle was spotted in Hudson several hours after the incident.

Bentley has been charged with robbery with a firearm but has not yet been arrested.

Deputies asked anyone with information about the incident or the whereabouts of the suspects to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at (704) 732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at (704) 735-8202 or Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at (704) 736-8909.