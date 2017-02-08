Man shot by officers arrested

Staff report

A Maiden man who was shot by officers after allegedly stealing a Humvee from the National Guard Armory in Lincolnton has been arrested.

Brian Samuel Brittain, 32, of 3288 Anderson Mountain Road, was arrested on Monday after being released from a Charlotte hospital, where he was treated after being shot by a Lincolnton Police Department officer early Saturday morning.

Brittain is accused of breaking into the National Guard Amory, stealing a Humvee and then leading officers on a chase. During the chase, he crashed into two patrol cars and was shot by Officer Thomas Hall, who has been placed on administrative leave while the SBI investigates the shooting.

Brittain was able to flee from the officers and later abandoned the Humvee on Keener Road, according to a press release. He was picked up by another driver, who then flagged down a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputy and turned Brittain over to law enforcement.

Brittain was charged with felony breaking and entering, felony larceny of a vehicle, felony fleeing to elude, felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and felony possession of stolen goods. He was issued a $150,000 secured bond.

Brittain was arrested in Burke County in 2010 in voluntary manslaughter charges for killing his stepfather, which he claimed was done in self-defense. Those charges were dropped in 2011.