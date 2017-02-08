Lincolnton man charged with stabbing 3 people

Staff report

A Lincolnton man has been charged with stabbing three people at a home on River Hill Trail.

Deputies said Brandon Lashan Lineberger, 28, stabbed a 34-year-old woman, his 45-year-old mother and a 57-year-old man at around midnight on Monday during a domestic dispute.

Witnesses said Lineberger and Aimee Nicole Ford, 34, got into an argument and that Lineberger stabbed her while the two were in a small laundry room inside the home. Lineberger’s mother, Annette Lorrain Craft, tried to intervene and was cut on the hand. William Dale Carte Jr., 57, tried to take the knife from Lineberger and was stabbed multiple times.

Everyone involved in the incident lived at the River Hill Trail address.

Deputies said Craft and Carte were transported to a Gastonia hospital and were treated and released. Ford was airlifted to CHS-Main in Charlotte where she is listed in critical condition, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office issued on Monday.

Lineberger was charged with one felony count of attempted first degree murder and two felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. He was issued a $600,000 secured bond.

Lineberger has prior convictions for felony discharging a firearm into occupied property in Catawba County in 2008, felony sell/deliver a schedule II controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance in Lincoln County in 2008, larceny and carrying a concealed weapon in Catawba County in 2009, unlawful racing in Catawba County in 2010, possession of a firearm by a felon, felony breaking and entering and felony larceny after breaking and entering in Lincoln County in 2015 and felony breaking and entering in Burke County in 2016. He was sentenced to a minimum of 15 months in prison in 2015 and was released from prison on Jan. 12, according to North Carolina Department of Public Safety records.