Downtown Development Association hires executive director

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

The Downtown Development Association of Lincolnton has announced the hiring of Brett Hicks to fill the role of executive director for the nonprofit organization. Hicks will also oversee the DDA’s Main Street program, which requires a full-time manager to maintain Lincolnton’s status as a “Main Street America” affiliate.

“The reason we hired Brett, first and foremost, was his people skills,” DDA chairman Änd Lynn said. “We want to re-establish the DDA as an advocate for downtown businesses so we needed someone personable who we knew was already familiar with downtown. He received the volunteer of the year award from the chamber of commerce so he has already been working toward the growth of Lincolnton on his own time. His approachability is really what we like most about him. He’s an easygoing person who gets along really well with people and we needed somebody who was going to be able to go out into the community to reform those relationships.”

Hicks is a Charlotte native who grew up in Lincoln County and graduated from East Lincoln High School. He went on to receive his bachelor’s degree in business administration with a concentration in finance and real estate from Appalachian State.

Hicks moved back to Charlotte upon graduation, where he worked in commercial real estate as an analyst assisting with development. He returned to Lincoln County two years ago when he accepted a position with Servpro and, since that time he’s become involved with the city through work with the chamber of commerce, Kiwanis club and home builders association. The chamber recognized Hicks as volunteer of the year in November for his contributions to the United Way and Christian Ministry.

“This new position I’ve accepted, like any job, is all about building relationships,” Hicks said. “I’ve managed to always try to help as many people as I can through the relationships that I’ve built. Those are skills that will hopefully help me offer solutions because there are always people with different opinions, but somewhere in that mix there is a medium that will satisfy everyone and I think I can help find that right decision. I’ve learned that there’s not always one answer and your first choice isn’t always the best one. We’ve got to figure out what direction we want to go in, and that’s not really about me or the board, it’s about the people that run businesses downtown.”

When former City of Lincolnton Business and Community Development director Vicki Davis, who also oversaw the DDA, announced her resignation over the summer, city officials utilized the opportunity to reclassify her position with the intent of diverting focus from Main Street program responsibilities.

The Main Street program must be administered by a department designated by the city, a nonprofit organization such as the DDA or a combination of the two. Lincolnton had previously opted for a combination where the program manager, Davis, was provided by the city and the DDA was responsible for the administration of the program. The hiring of Hicks gives the DDA complete autonomy over the program, without any oversight from the city.

“Managing the Main Street program is going to be a learning process for me,” Hicks said. “Our ‘Main Street America’ affiliation provides a lot of resources to business owners such as architectural design assistance for anyone who may be looking to make improvements to their storefront. There are an awful lot of wonderful cities across North Carolina that are part of that program which is really designed to help us grow stronger. Whereas the DDA acts as an advocate for business owners in the city, the Main Street program works as an advocate to ensure our success.”

According to its website, the NC Main Street program assists communities in restoring economic vitality to their downtowns. Main Street is a self-help program that requires local communities to provide the human and financial resources needed to operate the program.

The new DDA executive director position will come at a cost of approximately $60,000 each year, according to board member Donna Beringer. Of that amount, roughly $45,000 will cover Hicks’s salary and the remaining money will be put toward other expenses, such as office space.

In September, the Lincolnton City Council agreed to make a one-time donation of $28,000 to help fund the position and the DDA will return before the council to request another donation in July at the beginning of the 2017-2018 fiscal year. The city has similar arrangements with other downtown, nonprofit organizations such as the Lincolnton-Lincoln County Chamber of Commerce and the Lincoln Economic Development Association.

In addition to managing the Main Street program, Hicks will be tasked with oversight of the current DDA committees and the coordination of a capital campaign that will assist DDA with the funding for the position to take some burden off of the city.

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard