Criminal Charges — 2-8-17
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
- Michael Ray Rhyne, 38, of 4512 Merrywood Ln. in Gastonia was charged on Jan. 27 with one count of domestic violence order violation. A $2,000 secured bond was set.
- Johnny Lee Finandis, 69, of 5852 Aster Ln. in Stanley was charged on Jan. 27 with one count each of breaking or entering buildings, second degree trespassing, and injury to real property.
- Tonya Loveland Tharp, 43, of 1886 Rock Hollar Rd. in Stanley was charged on Jan. 27 with one count of misdemeanor larceny. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
- Latanga Tawanda Cummings, 46, of 412 Monroe St. in Lincolnton was charged on Jan. 28 with one count each of probation violation, move over law, hit and run property damage, carless and reckless driving, possession of drug equipment or paraphernalia, driving while license revoked, expired inspection certificate, and displaying expired registration plate. A $3,000 secured bond was set.
- Benny Lee Stansford, 44, of 1114 Lincoln St. in Lincolnton was charged on Jan. 28 with one count each of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of control substance schedule VI, and two counts of trafficking in opium or heroin.
- Roderick Brandon Lessard, 29, of 207 Low Bridge Rd. in Iron Station was charged on Jan. 28 with three counts of failure to appear, one count each of assault on minor under 12, child abuse a general misdemeanor, and assault on a female by male over 18 years of age.
- Lura Elizabeth Holmes, 28, of 3310 Falcon Ridge Rd. in Maiden was charged on Jan. 28 with one count of harboring or aiding certain persons. A $5,000 secured bond was set.
- Scot David Royster, 42, of 223 Hawks Bill Dr. in Lincolnton was charged on Jan. 28 with one count of failure to comply. A $315 cash bond was set.
- Jarvis Leonard Miller, 32, of 3496 Woodstream Dr. in Maiden was charged on Jan. 28 with one count each of possession of stolen goods and conspiracy. A $5,000 secured bond was set.
- George Robertson Evans, 47, of 505 Huss St. in Lincolnton was charged on Jan. 29 with six counts of conspiring to sell or deliver MDPV and two counts of failure to appear. A $2,000 secured bond was set.
- Bradley Allen Caldwell, 20, of 2477 Boyd Av in Lincolnton was charged on Jan. 29 with one count each of driving while impaired, driving after having consumed sufficient AMT/alcohol, consuming alcoholic beverage in passenger area motor vehicle, and open container prohibited for driver. A $3,000 bond was set.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login