Commissioners discuss moratorium on East Lincoln development

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners will conduct a public hearing on Feb. 27 to discuss a proposed moratorium on residential development in the Catawba Springs Township.

Commissioner Rich Permenter, who prioritized a long-term plan for the growth of Lincoln County throughout his campaign, proposed the idea during Monday’s joint meeting between the commissioners and planning board. He suggested halting consideration of new subdivisions in Catawba Springs, where growth has hit the hardest, for six months in order to craft a 25-year “vision document” centered on the wants and needs of county residents.

“The moratorium would apply to any residential development requiring commissioner approval,” Permenter said. “All we’ve heard for the last few years as candidates, commissioners and citizens is that growth is out of control, it’s unplanned and something needs to be done about it. Anybody who listened during the campaign heard me and several others talk about the lack of unifying vision in this county. We have no sense of where we want to be or need to be, and we certainly don’t have a specific vision that is shared and commonly understood by our citizens of what our county should look like 25 years from now.”

Commissioner Martin Oakes added that a moratorium might be necessary with the county facing sewer capacity issues in certain areas. The developer of Sylvan Creek, a subdivision with up to 198 single-family detached homes between Highway 16 Business and Saint James Church Road that was approved in August, has discovered that there isn’t enough sewer capacity to support the neighborhood.

“We have sewer capacity issues and the problem is that we don’t know what they are,” Oakes said. “Continuing to recruit developments when we can’t be sure that we have the sewer capacity to support them seems a bit silly and I’m sure that the Sylvan Creek developer would agree with that assessment … We have problems with staffing in the sense that we’re down one senior person in the planning department and we’re down one senior engineer in the public works department. We’re understaffed at the moment and those departments are overwhelmed with the flow of developments coming in.”

Lincoln County Public Works director Don Chamblee projects that the current county sewer system can accommodate approximately 3,000 more homes in addition to the developments that have already been approved, although certain lines have already reached their capacity. Chamblee plans to make a proposal during this year’s budget discussions to expand the plant to support five million gallons per day, which would provide capacity for another 7,000 homes.

County attorney Wesley Deaton said the county could adopt temporary moratoria on development except for the purpose of developing new or amended plans or ordinances, such as a land use plan, related to residential uses. Oakes said the difference between Permenter’s proposed vision document and the county land use plan is that the vision document would be more comprehensive, accounting for transportation and utilities.

Members of the planning board expressed concern with the haste of the proposal, but Oakes and Permenter countered, saying that time is of the essence.

“I am not by nature a patient person and this growth isn’t new, we’ve been hearing about it for years,” Permenter said. “There’s no reason why we can’t move quickly on this to decide one way or the other. Every day, every week, every month that we delay gives us less of an opportunity for success. I believe that the vision document is essential and I believe that the only way to achieve that with any sense of urgency and actual citizen participation is through a moratorium.”

The public hearing has been scheduled for Feb. 27 at 6:30 p.m. inside the James W. Warren Citizens Center, located at 115 West Main Street in Lincolnton.

Image courtesy of LTN File