City officials discuss plans to issue permits for public speech

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

Lincolnton city officials are reviewing a proposal to require permits for public speakers at city events prior to a March 2 public hearing.

The ordinance is an attempt to address public speakers on streets and sidewalks during festivals and events in downtown Lincolnton through the implementation of a permitting process. Similar regulations have been adopted in Greensboro without litigation, according to city attorney T.J. Wilson.

“We’ve gotten several calls and inquiries from citizens,” Lincolnton Mayor Ed Hatley said. “We’re trying to have it where we meet the letter of the law without infringing upon anybody’s freedom of speech, but at the same time if they are getting personal in their comments then it’s time to stop. If it continues, sooner or later something is going to happen, somebody is going to fight or something like that. What we’re trying to do is be proactive so that that won’t happen. It hasn’t escalated beyond a verbal confrontation yet and we’re trying to have it where everyone can have their freedom of speech, but at the same time it would be monitored to the point where you cannot make personal comments like ‘You’re going to burn in hell’ and that kind of stuff. We’re concerned that sooner or later it’s going to be said to the wrong person and action will be taken.”

Hatley said the city hasn’t been able to pinpoint the parties who are causing the disruptions and he’s hoping that the permitting process will do just that.

“That’s what we’re trying to get a handle on,” Hatley said. “The ordinance, as proposed, requires public speakers to get a permit so that we can keep a handle on who it is because right now we don’t know the people and we don’t know whether there from Lincolnton or Lincoln County or where they’re from. This way at least if there is an incident we’ll have a record of who was involved and that would be the case with anybody. Let’s say you want to hand out campaign literature, then you can sign for a permit for that and do it. We’re just trying to make it a more orderly process for anybody to express anything.”

Hatley said city officials haven’t yet discussed who would be responsible for issuing the permits, but that it would probably be the sponsor of the event. He also said he’s not anticipating a fee for anyone to sign for a permit.

The proposed ordinance states that any individual wishing to conduct a public meeting or deliver an address on a street or sidewalk of the city must be located a minimum of 50 feet from a street corner, not interfere with the orderly movement of vehicular and pedestrian traffic and not become so loud or violent as to annoy or frighten people using the streets or sidewalks. Solicitors and street performers will be subject to a background check before receiving a permit, according to the ordinance.

Any individual who violates the ordinance two or more times in a five-year period would not be eligible for a permit. Any person who has been convicted of assault, communicating a threat or illegal use of a weapon twice in a five-year period would also be deemed ineligible. Permits would not be given to any individual convicted of any sexual offense or abuse involving a minor or any offense determined to be a sexually violent offense within the past 10 years.

“There have been street preachers in Lincolnton since I was a kid,” Councilman Roby Jetton said. “There used to be one on the west side of the courthouse and on the east side at the same time and they’d stay all day long on Saturdays. I’ve seen them at events back in the day and actually I had never heard any complaints. Of course, I wasn’t in the position that I’m in now, but there’s a lot to take in here and I can understand both sides of it. We can’t start messing with a person’s right to speak and where they can stand. Then on the other hand, I know that we had problems at the wine festival that aggravated a lot of people. My solution, or what I’m going to try to do, is to go talk to them. I’m going to see if we can’t work out some kind of arrangement because I’d hate to start infringing on people’s rights, but it’s tough because there are people bothered by it.”

The Lincolnton City Council has scheduled a public hearing to discuss the proposed ordinance for March 2 as part of the regular agenda during the council’s monthly session. The hearing will be held inside council chambers at City Hall, located at 114 West Sycamore Street in Lincolnton.

Image courtesy of LTN File