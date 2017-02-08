Blood Sweat Gears settling into new home

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

Blood Sweat Gears, a bike shop formerly located near Harris Teeter at Waterside Crossing in Denver, has recently relocated to a new building that owner Keith Isenberg built from the ground up. The new building is located at 108 Killian Farm Road in Stanley.

An avid cyclist, Isenberg started in the bike business in 1996 by working part-time building bicycles while attending college in Pennsylvania. When he graduated, he tried a “real” job for about six months but really didn’t like it.

“I went back and asked if I could be trained for management and be sent to bike schools,” he said. “I have been working in a bike shop ever since. I trained with companies such as Cannondale, Trek, Shimano, Rockshox and others learning how to do repairs, build wheels and frames. It’s really no different than going to school to be an auto mechanic.”

The challenges of running a bike shop are similar to other small businesses, according to Isenberg. There’s the economy and competition from big box stores but, with a bike shop, the weather is a factor as well.

“When the economy tanked in 2008 it was very hard. We’re not a necessity, we’re a hobby,” he said. “I did a lot of repairs and didn’t sell a lot of new bikes. If it rains a lot or during the winter, you don’t sell bikes because nobody can ride.”

At Blood Sweat Gears, Isenberg sells new bicycles of all types, some used bicycles he takes in on trade and clothing and accessories, and the shop does repairs on any type of bike, including exercise bikes and department store bikes. The shop also does electric bike retrofits and sales. The shop also offers a lifetime tune-up with any new bike purchased there and with kid’s bikes offers a trade-up program. The shop also offers pick-up and delivery for customers in the Denver area and there is a limited inventory of disc golf and skateboard equipment available.

Isenberg is also involved in charity bike rides throughout the year. The biggest one is “Robin’s Ride for Hope,” which runs the first of August every year in honor of his mother, who died from ovarian cancer. All proceeds from the ride go to two cancer charities, Fighting Cancer, Inc., which does sunshine boxes for cancer patients, and the Foundation for Women’s Cancer. There are also group rides out of the store on Wednesday nights and Saturday mornings.

The two major differences between buying a bike from a shop like Blood Sweat Gears is that all bikes are sized to fit the buyer, according to Isenberg, and all bikes sold at the shop have to be put together by his employees to meet Consumer Protection Safety Commission Standards for Safety. CPSC standards are designed to increase bicycle safety and have certain requirements for assembly.

“Department store bikes are usually ‘one size fits most,’ so if you’re really tall you’re riding a really small bike or if you’re short it doesn’t really fit you,” he said. “I like to think the biggest difference though is that I’m here every day and have been here for 10 years. You’re going to come in here and get to talk to me if you want to, which is not the case with other shops or department stores where they usually have a high employee turnover.”

There have been a lot of changes in the bike industry which Isenberg said he has to keep up with. Essentially, a bicycle is a bicycle, but technology changes rapidly. For example, some mountain bikes now have hydraulic brakes similar to what a motorcycle has. Road bikes have become highly technical, aerodynamic and lightweight.

“I think the biggest thing that’s going to be challenging now is the electric bike market – it’s growing so rapidly,” he said. “It’s a good thing for people who are trying to get into shape or who want to ride more but physically can’t. It’s also great for commuters because it gives you the ability to carry more weight because of the extra boost to get you there but I think the biggest challenge is the laws. They aren’t keeping up with these bikes.”

An electric bike can go up to 40 miles per hour, which is faster than a moped, according to Isenberg, and, at this time, law doesn’t require riders to wear helmets or have a tag. When Isenberg sells a bike that he’s upfitted with an electric bike kit he recommends the rider take time to get used to the bike before going out and riding around like a “maniac” and that they wear a helmet.

Blood Sweat Gears is having a grand opening event on Saturday, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. There will be food provided by Sports Page, while it lasts, special discounts, giveaways and contests. For more information, call the shop at (704) 822-8803 or email BloodSweatGears@bellsouth.net.

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard