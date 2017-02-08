Around Town — 2-8-17

TODAY

Meeting

The Citizen Center, located at 115 W Main St. in Lincolnton will host the Environmental Review Board meeting at 3 p.m. For more information please call 704-736-8501.

THURSDAY

Meeting

Sons of Confederate Veterans Gen R F Hoke/Col W J Hoke Camp 1616 will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at the Lincolnton Cultural Center, located at 403 E Main St. in Lincolnton. Everyone is welcome. If you have any questions concerning our camp please attend or call Harmon Lackey at (704) 472-7980.