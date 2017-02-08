Photography project helps keep Crouse history alive

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

For the past six years, the residents of Crouse have been sharing and preserving their memories as part of the Crouse Community History and Photo Project, which is part of numerous projects begun on behalf of longtime Crouse resident Willie Heafner.

“When I was growing up in the Crouse community most of the folks were like family,” Heafner said. “From our community center, school, fire department, post office, churches, community events, folks in celebration or sickness, we did things together and looked after one another. In essence, folks were like family regardless if they were kin or not kin to you. With that sense of family within the community, combined with my family having deep genealogical roots in the community and surrounding area for more than 250 years, encouraged me to want to learn more about our past, see history recorded and cherish the memories many of us have of the Crouse community and surrounding areas. From my perspective, the contributions to the Crouse Community History and Photo Project efforts I make are a small price to pay for what many of us in the community receive in return.”

Local residents originally met several times a month to have their pictures scanned, organized, identified and cataloged as part of the project by Crouse Community History and Photo Project administrator Mona Ramsey.

“It started out for me as a part-time job just organizing his old family photographs and it kept growing with this project and that project and eventually it turned into a full-time job,” Ramsey said.

There was a time when there weren’t cellphone cameras, digital cameras, Facebook, Instagram and all of the other means of taking and sharing photographs. Today, people have the capacity to take lots of pictures with their devices. The ease of taking and sharing pictures with a cellphone is a relatively new phenomenon.

Before Facebook, Instagram or cloud storage, people kept their pictures in scrapbooks, boxes or envelopes and that’s how they’re brought in to Ramsey to be scanned. Once they are scanned, they are kept electronically so the memories are not as likely to be lost.

“The greatest thing about working with these photographs is from time to time you find one that you know that the person has never seen before and is still alive,” she said. “One of the most wonderful ones came from the Dave Rutledge collection. I remembered Peggy Conner Heafner mentioning that she had never got her wedding photographs, she and Ralph were married right after World War II. When I opened up the first box of photographs, on top was a tiny photograph and it was Peggy and Ralph’s wedding photograph. I was able to scan it and make her a copy.”

The Dave Rutledge Collection, which Ramsey received in 2016 from his wife, Ruth Canipe Rutledge, is the largest group of photographs that the project has acquired. There are thousands of photographs in the collection, which Ramsey is sifting through. Rutledge was an avid photographer and took photographs of Crouse residents, boy scouts, the fire department, his military service and travels.

Crouse residents now meet the second Tuesday of each month to view digital presentations Ramsey puts together and shows on a big screen television.

“They help identify the people in the photographs,” she said. “The photographs are gifts. If a photograph comes in of someone I know is still alive, I make a copy of it and mail it to them.”

Image courtesy of Contributed