Wolves win big on senior night

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

The Lincolnton Wolves dismantled the Newton-Conover Red Devils en route to an 81-51 victory on senior night. The Wolves got baskets from all five seniors on the roster who played their final home regular season game on Friday night.

Senior wingman Sage Surratt led all scorers with 33 points in the win to go along with eight rebounds and five assists. Fellow senior Yung Sherrill joined Surratt in double figures with 12 points, while on the other end of the spectrum, freshman guard Kris Robinson finished with 11 points.

Langdon Givens chipped in with six points, Jeffrey Diaz added four, including a triple at the final buzzer, and Donnie Thompson scored two points to contribute to the victory on a memorable final night in front of the home crowd. In total, 10 different Lincolnton players entered the scoring column in what was truly a team win.

The Wolves jumped out to an early lead, doubling up the Red Devils 20-10 in the first quarter, despite switching up the starting lineup as is the custom on senior night. Newton-Conover opened in a two-three zone, but a trio of three-pointers from Surratt, Robinson and Robbie Cowie opened up the paint for Sherrill and Givens.

The two teams traded baskets throughout a hardfought second quarter. The Red Devils were able to remain within shouting distance, trailing 37-24 at halftime, thanks in part to some crisp passing and key contributions from Kaelan Byrd and Aaron Hamm, who led the way for Newton-Conover with 14 points on the night.

Surratt shouldered the load for Lincolnton in the second half, scoring 10 of the Wolves’ 18 points in the third quarter, and 19 total points after the intermission. The state’s leading scorer opened the half attacking the rim and earning his way to the free-throw line before burying the Red Devils with three backbreaking triples in the fourth quarter.

The Wolves now sit at 18-1 overall with an 11-1 record in conference play. Lincolnton will travel to West Caldwell on Tuesday night for a battle for first place in the Southern District-7 conference. The Warriors handed the Wolves their only loss of the season with a 77-71 victory in Lincolnton.

Newton-Conover 10 14 14 13 – 51

Lincolnton 20 17 18 26 – 81

Newton-Conover: Aaron Hamm 14, Kaelan Byrd 11, Cool-Smith 8, Smith 6, Harris 4, Martinez 4, Eller 2, Cowans 2.

Lincolnton: Sage Surratt 33, Yung Sherrill 12, Kris Robinson 11, Givens 6, Cowie 5, Harris 4, Diaz 4, Thompson 2, Evans 2, Dixon 2.

(Girls) Newton-Conover 69, Lincolnton 55

In a big Southern District-7 battle at Lincolnton, the Lady Wolves fell to Newton-Conover Friday night 69-55.

Following a very low scoring first quarter, both teams got their offense going in the second period, and the Lady Red Devils built a 24-18 lead by the end of the half.

But a big third period by Newton-Conover would be the difference. The Lady Red Devils outscored Lincolnton 21-12 in the decisive quarter, then held off the Lady Wolves for the conference victory.

Newton-Conover improved to 13-9 overall, and 9-3 in the SD-7. The remain just one game back of East Lincoln. Lincolnton dropped to 12-7 on the season, and 8-4 in conference play. The Lady Wolves now sit in fourth place.

Newton-Conover 5 19 21 24 – 69

Lincolnton 4 14 12 25 – 55

Newton-Conover: Chyna Cornwell 19. Ivy Eller 17, Hannah Stull 12, Egypt Finger 11, Chambers 7, Artist 3.

Lincolnton: Mikayla Dyson 19, Hundley Rhyne 12, Chy Hall 11, Smith 6, Wilson 5, Bryant 2.

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard / LTN