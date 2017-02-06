Our View: LPD officer helps keep children safe

There are few crimes more serious than crimes against children. Lincoln County is lucky to have a law enforcement officer leading the charge against would-be predators.

Lincolnton Police Department Detective Brent Heavner, who was profiled in a front-page story in Friday’s edition, has arrested nearly 50 suspects on charges that they came to Lincolnton to meet with what they thought was an underage child for sex. Instead, the men find that they’ve really been chatting online with Heavner. The vast majority of suspects arrested in the sting operation are found guilty. Most accept a plea deal and don’t serve prison time, but are forced to register as sex offenders.

Heavner was recently added to an FBI task force on crimes against children, which means he can expand his search for child predators to any area of the country. That means a huge increase in the predators Heavner can target and, ultimately, more children who won’t become victims.

Heavner said, in our story, that he decided that he wanted to go after child predators after investigating a case in which a child had been abused. His work is exploring the depths of human depravity. That sacrifice shouldn’t go unnoticed.

The Lincolnton Police Department, under the leadership of Chief Rodney Jordan, District Attorney Mike Miller and all of the other law enforcement officers and prosecutors who see these cases through to convictions also deserve our gratitude. Our one suggestion would be: lighten up on the plea deals. If the evidence is as solid as it appears to be, send these monsters to prison. There’s no reason to show mercy to these men, even if many are first-time offenders. The acts they came to our city to participate in are as vile as it gets. They have no place in our society.

It’s our hope that Heavner’s work continues for a long, long time. Our city and county are better and safer for it.