Obituaries — 2-6-17

Charles Edward Cook

Charles Edward Cook, age 69, of Elm Street in Lincolnton, died on Friday, February 3, 2017.

His funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. today, February 6, 2017, at Gloryland Baptist Church with Rev. Macon Ballard officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until 3:45 p.m. prior to the service at the church.

Mr. Cook was born June 12, 1947, in Lincoln County, to the late George Edward Cook and Jeanette McGinnis Cook. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Mildred Hendricks Cook. He worked as a barber and also for Duke Energy.

He is survived by a son, Charles Joseph Cook, and wife Stephanie, of Lincolnton; a sister, Janet Cook Mathis, and husband Danny, of Vale; a brother, Richard Cook, and wife Martha, of Vale; and two grandchildren, Tommy Roberts and Lindsey Roberts.

Memorials may be made to Gloryland Baptist Church, 3925 King Wilkinson Road, Lincolnton, NC 28092.

Warlick Funeral Home in Linconton is serving the Cook family.

Virginia Coburn Powell

WHITEVILLE — Virginia Coburn Powell, 88, went to be with her Heavenly Father on February 2, 2017 surrounded by her family.

Virginia was born on June 15, 1928 in Whiteville, to Jesse Norman Coburn and Hattie Green Coburn Sadler. She had one brother Jesse Marion Coburn. She graduated from Whiteville High School, where she was voted “Best All Around”. She graduated from Salem College in Winston-Salem in 1949. After graduation, she taught school in Fairmont. On September 20, 1951 she married Walter “Buck” Hogue Powell, Jr. They remained married for 45 years until his death in 1996.

Virginia was a lifelong resident of Whiteville as well as a lifelong member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, where she received Presbyterian Women’s Honorary Lifetime Membership. She was a loving and devoted wife, daughter, mother and grandmother. She centered her life around her family, friends and church. Many have been touched by her hand written letters on specially chosen note cards. She enjoyed walking, reading, arranging flowers from her yard, going to “lunch bunch”, and hosting themed luncheons with her dear friend, Nancy Smith. Her philosophy was, use what you have instead of buying something new, to use what is in season, and shop locally.

Surviving to cherish her memory are her six children, Walter Hogue Powell, III (Cheryl) of Whiteville, Harriet Powell Tharrington (Josh) of Raleigh, Martha Powell Royster (Mitch) of Lincolnton, Jesse Coburn Powell (Terri) of Whiteville, Toccoa Powell Mayhew (Lewis) of Raleigh and Ralph Sadler Powell (Leigh) of Raleigh; additionally, she is survived by 15 grandchildren, Ethalee Powell McDonald (Matt), Martha Virginia Powell, Virginia Claire Tharrington, Joshua (Buck) Nunn Tharrington, III, Harriet (Hattie) Green Tharrington, Betty Renee Royster, Charles Franklin Royster, Jesse Coburn Powell, Jr., Anne Claire Powell, Rachel Virginia Powell, Toccoa Caine Mayhew, Elizabeth McKenzie Mayhew, Grace Leigh Powell, Sadler Thomas Powell, Ginny Elizabeth Powell; and one great-grandchild, Virginia Grace McDonald. Also surviving are beloved family friends Ed Johnson and Stan Turbeville and their families. She was faithfully assisted by Theresia Lennon.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her brother, and a precious granddaughter, Catherine Virginia Powell.

Memorials can be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 307 South Franklin Street, Whiteville, NC 28472

Visitation was held on Friday, February 3, 2017 from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the home, 110 South Madison Street, Whiteville. A Witness to the Resurrection was held on Saturday, February 4, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church with Rev. Mark Fisher officiating with a brief graveside service following at Whiteville Memorial Cemetery.

McKenzie Mortuary of Whiteville served the Powell family.

Michelle Elizabeth Steelman

Miss Michelle Elizabeth Steelman, age 28, of Lineberger Road in Denver died on February 1, 2017.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, February 7, 2017 in the Rowan Memorial Cemetery Chapel in Salisbury with Rev. Gary Fulker officiating. Burial will follow in the Rowan Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends today at Warlick Funeral Home from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Survivors include, Michelle’s father and mother, James R. Steelman and Linda Storie Steelman; number of nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Lincoln County Humane Society P.O. Box 23 Lincolnton, N.C. 28092

Warlick Funeral Home of Lincolnton is serving the Steelman family.

Jane Annette Mosteller

Jane Annette Mosteller, age 65, of Lightview Lane in Lincolnton, passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2017.

Her funeral service was held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 5, 2017, at Long Shoals Baptist Church with Rev. Wesley Ingle officiating. Burial followed in the Pisgah United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family received friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Saturday, February 4, 2017, at Warlick Funeral Home.

Jane was born August 1, 1951, in Lincoln County, to Mamie Short Mosteller and the late Cleveland Mosteller. She worked in textiles and also furniture.

She is survived by her mother, Mamie S. Mosteller of the home; a sister, Kay Withers of Lincolnton; a brother, Timmy Mosteller, and wife Christine, of Lincolnton; two nieces, Erica Short and Tiffany Harkey, both of Vale; and two nephews, Dale Withers, Jr. of Lincolnton and Brandon Mosteller of Vale.

Memorials may be made to Long Shoals Baptist Church, 2988 Long Shoals Road, Lincolnton, NC 28092.

Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton served the Mosteller family.

Deborah Faye Walker

Deborah Faye Walker, 65, of Hickory died on February 2, 2017.

The funeral was held at 3 p.m. February 5, 2017 at Spencer Road Baptist. The family received friends from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. February 5, 2017 at the church.

The Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton is serving the Walker family.

Armando Sanchez Gomez

Armando Sanchez Gomez 41, of Hickory died on January 31, 2017.

The funeral Mass will be 4 p.m. February 10, 2017 at Saint Aloysius Catholic Church. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. February 10, 2017 at Jenkins Funeral Home Chapel.

The Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton is serving the Gomez family.

Nannie L. Nixon

Mrs. Nannie L. Nixon, 95, of Mount Holly February 1, 2017.

Homegoing Service was held on February 5, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Ebenezer United Methodist Church in Denver. Family Visitation was 30 Minutes Prior to the service.

W.H. Bryant, A.E. Grier and Sons Funeral Home is Serving the Nixon family.

Marion Harold Smith

Marion Harold Smith, 70, of Hickory died on February 2, 2017.

The funeral service was held on February 5, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. at the Burke Mortuary Chapel in Newton. Burial followed at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Hickory. The family received friends prior to the service February 5, 2017 from 1:30 p.m. until 2:15 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burke Mortuary in Newton is serving the Smith family.

Mary Evelyn Cross Henderson

Mary Evelyn Cross Henderson, 76, of Vale, died on February 1, 2017.

A graveside service will be held at 3:30 p.m. on February 7, 2017, at Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family will speak with friends at the graveside.

Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Henderson family.

Vera Geneva Craig Beane

Vera Geneva Craig Beane, 93, of Newton died on February 4, 2017.

The Funeral Service will be held on February 9, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church in Newton. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Hickory. The family will receive friends Thursday from 1 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at the church prior to the service.

Burke Mortuary in Newton is serving the Beane family.

Penny Alley Bolin

Penny Alley Bolin, 58, of Claremont died on February 3, 2017.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on February 7, 2017 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at North Newton Baptist Church in Newton.

The of Bennett Funeral Service of Conover is serving the Bolin family.

Yvonne Keener Withers

Yvonne Keener Withers, 81, of Maiden died on February 5, 2017.

The Funeral Service will be held on February 7, 2017 at 4 p.m. at Living Word Church in Maiden. Burial will follow at Lawings Chapel Cemetery in Maiden. The family will receive friends on February 7, 2017 from 2:30 p.m. until 3:45 p.m. at the church prior to the service.

Burke Mortuary in Maiden is serving the Withers family.

Angela Lillian ‘Angie’ Simpson

Cherryville – Ms. Angela Lillian “Angie” Simpson, 53, of Cherryville died on February 5, 2017.

Visitation will be held on February 7, 2017 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Gospel Way Baptist Church in Cherryville. Funeral Services will be held at 3 p.m. on February 8, 2017 at Gospel Way Baptist Church. Burial will be in City Memorial Cemetery, Cherryville.

Stamey-Cherryville Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the Simpson family.

Lander Hill ‘Bummie’ Bumgarner

Lander Hill “Bummie” Bumgarner, 93, of Maiden died on February 5, 2017.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on February 8, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. at St. Martin’s Lutheran Church in Maiden. Burial will follow in Maiden City Cemetery with military honors. The family will receive friends on February 8 from 1 p.m. until 2:15 p.m. at the church prior to the service.

Burke Mortuary in Maiden is serving the Bumgarner family.

Kay McCoy Dishman

Kay McCoy Dishman, 66, of Catawba died on February 3, 2017.

A service to celebrate Kay’s life will be held on February 7, 2017 at 1 p.m. at North Newton Baptist Church in Newton. Burial will follow at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Claremont. Following the service the family will gather at the residence of Penny Parker. The family will receive friends on February 6, 2017 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at North Newton Baptist Church.

The Bennett Funeral Service of Conover is serving the Dishman family.

Colene Ballard Chapman

Colene Ballard Chapman, 89, of Kings Mountain died on February 3, 2017.

A graveside service will be held today at 3 p.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Cemetery in Crouse. The family will receive friends today from 1:30 p.m. until 2:30 PM at Carpenter-Porter Funeral & Cremation Services.

Carpenter-Porter Funeral & Cremation Services of Cherryville is serving the Chapman family.

Misty Lankford Seward

Mrs. Misty Lankford Seward, 41, of Rock Hill, S.C. died on February 2, 2017.

Visitation was held from 1:30 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. on February 5, 2017 at Second Baptist Church in Cherryville. Funeral Services were held at 3 p.m. on February 5, 2017 at Second Baptist Church. Burial was in City Memorial Cemetery in Cherryville.

Stamey-Cherryville Funeral Home & Cremation Service served the Seward.

Robert George Honeyager

Robert George Honeyager, 96, of Claremont died on February 3, 2017.

A Memorial Service will be held on February 11, 2017 at 11 a.m. at the Burke Mortuary Chapel in Newton with Pastor Billy Murphy officiating. The family will receive friends February 11, 2017 from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home prior to the service.

Burke Mortuary in Newton is serving the Honeyager family.

Ricky Allen Carpenter

Ricky Allen Carpenter, 63, of Lincolnton died on February 3, 2017.

Funeral Services will be held today at 3 p.m at Hephzibah ARP Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends today from 1:30 p.m. until 2:45 p.m.

Carpenter-Porter Funeral & Cremation Services of Cherryville is serving the Carpenter family.

Bobby Dean Watkins

Bobby Dean Watkins, 57, of Lincolnton died on February 3, 2017.

Funeral arrangements will be announced by Ebony & White’s Funeral Service.