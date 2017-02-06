Criminal Charges — 2-6-17
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
- Amanda Craig Royster, 44, of 211 Marcus Dr in Cherryville was charged on Jan. 26 with one count of resisting, delaying or obstructing public officer. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
- Catherine Taylor Sanderson, 22, of 813 S Poplar St., B in Lincolnton was charged on Jan. 26 with one count of unauthorized use of motor vehicle. A $2,500 secured bond was set.
- Dustin Lee Wise Matth, 30, of 527 Stroupe Rd. in Lawndale was charged on Jan. 26 with one count of failure to comply. A $500 secured bond was set.
- Jeremy Reuben Karabela, 38, of 4949 Old Plank Rd. in Iron Station was charged on Jan. 26 with one count of sexual battery. A $10,000 secured bond was set.
- Haley Danielle Smith, 33, of 216 Tumberlin Rd 1 in Mount Holly was charged on Jan. 26 with three counts of failure to appear.
- Allen Wayne Lambert, 54, of 1131 S Aspen St. L in Lincolnton was charged on Jan. 26 with one count of harassing phone call.
- Jimmy Dean Hester, 49, of 2758 Laboratory Rd. in Lincolnton was charged on Jan. 26 with one count each of injury to personal property and simple assault and battery or affray.
- Jonathan Micheal Boggs, 45, of 328 S Laurel St. in Lincolnton was charged on Jan. 26 with one count of larceny.
- Dustin Christopher Johnson, 25, of 3493 Dave Heafner Rd. in Crouse was charged on Jan. 26 with one count of failure to appear.
- Matthew Lee Snow, 26, of 6091 Sandal Creek Ln. in Denver was charged on Jan. 26 with one count of failure to appear. A $500 secured bond was set.
- Christopher Todd Moore, 32, of 6347 Bufflo Shoals Road in Maiden was charged on Jan. 26 with one count of domestic violence protective order violation. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
- Natalie Pena, 19, of 2255 Chathem St. in Newton was charged on Jan. 27 with one count each of possession of marijuana up to ½ oz and possession of drug paraphernalia. A $500 secured bond was set.
- Christopher Lee Hayes, 42, of 4355 Plateau Rd. in Newton was charged on Jan. 27 with one count of failure to appear. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
