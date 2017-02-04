SBI investigating officer-involved shooting

Staff report

The SBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place early Saturday morning in Lincolnton following a traffic stop.

Lincolnton Police Department officers were attempting to stop a vehicle that was traveling without its lights on and was being driven erratically at around 4:30 a.m. near the intersection of Salem Church Road and East Main Street when the shooting occurred.

According to a press release issued by the police department, after the suspect crashed their car into two patrol cars, an officer fired his weapon at the suspect’s vehicle. The suspect vehicle fled the scene.

Officers said that, a short time later, a driver flagged down a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputy and said that he had picked up a person who had been shot. Officers said it’s unknown if that person is the same individual involved in the shooting incident earlier in the morning. That person was airlifted to a hospital, according to the press release.

Law enforcement officials confirmed that no officers were injured in the incident.

Details on the extent of the suspect’s injuries or the names of those involved weren’t immediately available.

The Times-News will publish more details about this incident as soon as they become available.