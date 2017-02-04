Mustangs, Dollar hold off West Caldwell

DAVID KEEVER

Sports Editor

East Lincoln led 40-27 at halftime and held on in the final minutes to defeated the Warriors 64-62 in a Southern District-7 conference game Friday night in Denver.

Cameron Dollar had a game-high and double-double 30 points and 18 rebounds to lead the Mustangs, and Coleson Leach added 15 points and John Bean 13 points and 8 rebounds to help East Lincoln give West Caldwell their first conference loss of the season.

The Warriors had two players in double figures. Titus Tucker finished with 24 points, and Fred Patterson had 13 for West Caldwell.

The Mustangs have won 4 in a row, and 7 of their last 8 games.

East Lincoln will host the Maiden Blue Devils on Tuesday for senior night, while the Warriors will host Lincolnton.

East Lincoln 13 27 13 11 – 64

West Caldwell 11 16 21 14 – 62

East Lincoln (9-3, 14-7): Cameron Dollar 30, Coleson Leach 15, John Bean 13, Horne 6, S. Dollar, Zirkle, DeMattia.

West Caldwell (11-1, 16-5): Titus Tucker 24, Fred Patterson 13, Hall 5,

Brooks 7, Dula 7, Felder 3, Carver 3, Dixon , Honeycutt.

(Girls) East Lincoln 50, West Caldwell 38

Brianna Tadlock scored 13 points and Destiny Johnson added 13 to help lead the Lady Mustangs to a 50-38 SD-7 win over the Lady Warriors. Caira McClain had 9 points a 10 rebounds, and Eboni Tinsley added 8 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists for East Lincoln.

West Caldwell 8 7 13 10- 38

East Lincoln 17 15 8 10- 50

West Caldwell: Bean 9, Hood 9, Wright 8, Smith 7, Battle 3, Powell 2.

East Lincoln: Brianna Tadlock 14, Destiny Johnson 13, McClain 9, Tinsley 8, Robinette 2.

Other scores:

Boys:

Lincolnton 81, Newton-Conover 51

Maiden 60, West Lincoln 44

South Iredell 82, North Lincoln 75

Lincoln Charter 72, Pine Lake Prep 53

Bandys 62, Bunker Hill 54

Girls:

Newton-Conover 69, Lincolnton 55

Maiden 58, West Lincoln 27

South Iredell 55, North Lincoln 42

Bandys 56, Bunker Hill 33

Image courtesy of Tonya Holmes / Special to the LTN