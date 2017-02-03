Devolve transportation to the states

Congressional Democrats spent much of the final years of Barack Obama’s presidential administration lamenting Republican obstructionism and the unwillingness of Congress to work with Obama on any substantive legislation or appointees.

That criticism reached a shrill pitch with Obama’s nomination of Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court seat vacated when Antonin Scalia died in 2016. Republicans refused to consider Garland, as was their right, and said that it would be better to wait until the next president was elected — a premise that we voiced support for on this opinion page. The election has been decided, and President Donald Trump has put forth a nominee who, by all accounts, is a more than capable jurist. He deserves a fair hearing.

Gorsuch is known for his similarities to Scalia, both in style and ideology. He, by all accounts, firmly believes in the Constitution as it was written. He has written high-profile decisions on religious exemptions for institutions that didn’t want to participate in the Obamacare mandate to provide access to birth control on religious grounds and he has been a staunch defender of the Fourth Amendment, which provides protections against unreasonable government searches and seizures.

Those qualifications alone make Gorsuch a reasonable nominee, but he deserves a thorough vetting. His stances on issues like the First Amendment and the Second Amendment, as well as his positions on issues involving an individual’s private, personal behavior, should be given special attention.

Democrats should not hold up the appointment process. But neither should Republicans use the so-called “nuclear option” that would allow the nomination to move forward with a simple majority, rather than 60 affirmative votes. The system, as it stands today, is important because it involves at least a degree of bipartisanship. In this increasingly polarized political climate, that cooperation is more important than ever. The least the members of the Senate can do would be to find common ground on an appointment as important as this one.