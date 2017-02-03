Officer named to FBI task force for crimes against children

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

Lincolnton Police Department Det. Brent Heavner was recently sworn in as a task force officer for the FBI’s Violent Crimes Against Children Taskforce. A long-time member of law enforcement, Heavner has been employed with the Lincolnton Police Department for the last nine years.

When Heavner first started as a detective with the Lincolnton Police Department a little over two years ago, his first case involved a minor who had been sexually abused.

“I had always worked patrol and when I came over to detective, this was my first case,” he said. “I had to hear what happened to this child at the Child Advocacy Center. I sat there and literally cried. After the interview was over, I told the parents that the suspect would be in jail before I went home. We tracked him down and he was in jail that evening. I lost sleep over that case.”

Two weeks after the arrest in that case, Heavner went into Lt. Jason Munday’s office and told him that the case had really bothered him and that he wanted to be proactive and figure out a way to catch child predators before the abuse could happen. Munday told him that if he could think of something, he was open to suggestions.

Heavner came up with a strategy that’s resulted in the arrest of nearly 50 suspects on child sex charges. Heavner poses as a child on social media and arranges to meet with the suspects for sex.

“I came up with an idea and called the DA’s office and asked them for advice,” Heavner said. “They told me it was a great idea, advised me of the boundaries and I ran with it. Within seven days, I made the first arrest.”

Since he began investigating these crimes in 2015, Heavner has made a total of 45 arrests with numerous felony charges related to suspects soliciting and meeting undercover officers posing as children for sex.

“Without a doubt there is a need for what I’m doing,” Heavner said. “I feel like I’m doing more good doing this than getting drug dealers.”

Heavner said that he has a knack for getting into the heads of the individuals and he can convince them that he’s not who he is, that he’s an underage boy or girl.

“We’ve probably saved more kids from being molested than I can count,” he said.

As a result of joining the FBI’s Violent Crimes Against Children Taskforce, Heavner has jurisdiction in the entire United States as it relates to crimes against children. With this new appointment, if he is able to get a suspect to meet him in a location other than Lincolnton, if arrested, the suspect can be charged for soliciting sex in two locations – Lincolnton, for soliciting the supposed minor living in Lincolnton, and whereever Heavner arranges to meet the suspect. If the charges meet certain criteria, Heavner can take the charge to the federal level where punishment is more severe. This new appointment also gives Heavner more freedom to arrest individuals who may be reluctant to come to Lincolnton due to the number of arrests that have been made here recently.

Heavner said that sometimes people ask why he lures a criminal to Lincolnton. At times, he has brought in suspects from more than 100 miles away.

“They think they’re chatting with someone from Lincolnton,” he said. “Who cares if he’s from, say, Rock Hill, South Carolina. If he comes to Lincolnton and I arrest him, we’ve probably saved some kids from Rock Hill as well as here in Lincolnton. That’s my mentality. Most of the suspects that I arrest are not from Lincolnton.”

Prior to serving in law enforcement, Heavner also served in the United States Marine Corps, where he was attached with the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit Special Operations Capable, according to a press release from the Lincolnton Police Department. He also conducted missions involving NATO and IFOR (International Forces). Heavner is also a member of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Heavner has his bachelor’s degree from Pfeiffer University and his intermediate and advanced law enforcement certifications through the North Carolina Criminal Justice Training and Standards Commission.

“This is a great opportunity for Det. Heavner and the Lincolnton Police Department,” Munday said in the press release. “By Det. Heavner being a task force officer he will have nationwide jurisdiction, additional investigative resources, as well as an avenue to seek federal prosecution in these crimes which carries a stronger sentence. We are really proud of Brent because he was recruited for his previous work and experience in these types of cases. He will continue to do a great job with the Lincolnton Police Department as well as for the FBI VCAC taskforce.”

The vast majority of Heavner’s caseload will center on Lincolnton and Lincoln County and he will continue to handle all sexual and physical abuse cases reported to the Lincolnton Police Department, according to the press release.

“I took an oath when I was sworn into the (police) department,” Heavner said. “I interpret that oath that I am to protect the weak and innocent and that’s what I came into policing for. I’ve been on patrol answering calls for my whole career up until two years ago. If you had told me five years ago that I’d be doing this, I’d say ‘yes, I can see myself doing that.’ Throughout my career I felt like there was more I could do than just going out and answering calls. I guess it took up until two years ago for the time to be right for me to get the opportunity to do more.”

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard