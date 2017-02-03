‘Masters of Soul’ performing in Lincolnton

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

The Lincoln County Concert Association will be hosting the Masters of Soul on Feb. 5 at 3 p.m. The group performs Motown hits including those by the Temptations, the Four Tops, the Supremes, Marvin Gaye and the Jackson Five. The performance will be held at the James Warren Citizens Center, located at 115 West Main Street.

“This will be a great Super Bowl Party pregame party,” Lincoln County Concert Association chair Rick Ramseur said. “I’ve heard this group two or three times and they are great. We were very lucky to arrange to have them here in Lincolnton.”

While at this concert, the audience will be able to take a trip down memory lane and relive some of the great Motown songs and soul music from the 1970s, according to Ramseur. The show will feature elegantly costumed, fully choreographed performances of both male and female groups. Masters of Soul consists of three lead male vocalists, three lead female vocalists and a four-piece band.

“Just imagine you are at a concert and all of a sudden you have a guest appearance by Barry White then James Brown stops by and jumps in. We create that type of experience for the audience,” group member John Hodges said. “Our group takes you back to the days where you can sing along and you can bring the whole family and have a good time.”

Tickets for the concert are $20. Membership in the Lincoln County Concert Association is $50 for an adult membership, $15 for students. Members can attend the concerts of the Lincoln County Concert Association and reciprocal organizations in Gaston County, Iredell County and Stanly County.

For more information, contact the LCCA at info@lincolnconcerts.org or visit the organization’s website at www.lincolnconcerts.org.

