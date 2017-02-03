Local students named finalists for prestigious scholarships

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

Two Lincoln County students have been named as finalists for the prestigious Park Scholarships program at North Carolina State University. These two students, Brandon Keneda, currently attending Lincolnton High School, and Andrew Rutledge, currently attending West Lincoln High School, are two of the 112 finalists out of more than 2,000 applicants, according to a press release from North Carolina State University. The applicants came from 16 states, 32 North Carolina counties and 100 different high schools.

Even as a middle school student, Keneda knew he wanted to go to NC State. Once he got into high school he refined his interests based on the courses he could take. Keneda plans to major in materials science and engineering at NC State.

At Lincolnton High School, Keneda is the captain of the varsity tennis team and vice president of Future Business Leaders of America. He is also an Eagle Scout, a member of the Lincoln County United Way Teen Board and a volunteer at Christian Ministry of Lincoln County.

“Being able to work with those various groups and putting together a pretty extensive resume as far as service goes, I couldn’t pass up applying for the Park Scholarship,” he said. “I think, personally for me, service wasn’t about building up my college applications but to give back to the community. I understand there are needs and putting myself out there and using my leadership positions in order to communicate those needs to various organizations can make a much larger impact than what you might think.”

Keneda’s back-up plan is to apply for the Goodnight Scholarship, also offered by NC State. That scholarship is not a full ride to NC State like the Park Scholarship, but it covers a good bit of the total cost of attending, according to Keneda.

“Even if I don’t get the Park Scholarship, being able to go through the process and having come this far is an honor,” he said.

Rutledge’s father went to NC State, which was why he decided he wanted to attend the school as well. When Rutledge moved to Vale from eastern North Carolina, West Lincoln High School didn’t have a swim team so he helped form one. He also built a fit trail at West Lincoln Park and was a research volunteer at the Duke Marine Lab for Dr. Daniel Rittschof and at the Pine Knoll Shores Aquarium.

“At first I was skeptical about applying for the Park Scholarship because, in looking at the other applicants and past finalists, they are so distinguished, but I guess they thought I was on the same playing field as them,” he said. “I guess I’m my hardest critic and it’s such an honor to be recognized.”

At NC State, Rutledge plans to major in natural resources management.

“One thing I’m hoping to do in the future is environmental law and maybe even a role in politics,” he said. “One thing I learned in Government School this year was about environmental racism, how minorities are sometimes impacted the worst by certain natural or environmental disasters and that’s something I’ve become passionate about.”

If he is unable to get the Park Scholarship, Rutledge has been awarded a scholarship at the University of Alabama and tuition has been waived for him there.

In continuation of the application process, Keneda and Rutledge will visit the NC State campus on Feb. 17-18 to participate in final selection activities, which will include individual interviews, group discussion tasks and panels with faculty and Park Scholars, according to the press release.

Approximately 35 scholarships will be awarded this year to high school seniors for undergraduate study in any discipline at NC State.

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard