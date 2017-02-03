Events honor fallen East Lincoln firefighter

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

Several Lincoln County organizations have come together to honor fallen East Lincoln firefighter Josh Warren and support the family that he left behind.

Carolinas Healthcare System-Lincoln will be offering free cardiac evaluations to emergency personnel in Lincoln County on Saturday morning as part of “Heart of a Hero Day.” Nearly 150 firefighters, police officers and emergency medical services workers will receive screenings, including an electrocardiogram (EKG), in the wake of Warren’s passing in June.

“A similar concept, called ‘Heart of a Champion,’ has been used for years to screen high school athletes by Sanger Heart and Vascular Institute, which is part of Carolinas Healthcare System,” Dr. Karen Cloninger of Sanger Heart & Vascular Institute of Lincolnton said. “We want to bring that same level of care and access as Heart of a Champion to help our first responders in Lincoln County since they do so much to help us without thinking twice about the dangers that they face.”

Warren, who was 34 at the time of his death, collapsed while jogging during work-related physical fitness training at East Lincoln Middle School in June due to an undiagnosed heart condition. He suffered from hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a condition in which the heart muscle becomes abnormally thick and pumping blood becomes difficult, according to the medical examiner who performed his autopsy. Warren had served as a staff member of the East Lincoln Fire Department since 2013 while also working part-time at the Alexis and Lucia-Riverbend departments.

“All members of the fire service receive annual physicals, but the particular disease associated with his death can only be detected through an EKG,” East Lincoln Fire Chief Tim Tench said. “An EKG isn’t something that’s part of our regular physical examination so Carolinas Healthcare System wanted to offer these screenings free of charge to assist all of our emergency responders here in Lincoln County.”

In conjunction with the screenings, the East Lincoln Fire Department will be selling t-shirts designed by Det. Frank Runyon of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office to commemorate the event. Runyon spearheaded a raffle and sold t-shirts to raise money for the family of slain Shelby police officer Tim Brackeen in September.

“Firefighters are our extended family,” Runyon said. “They’re there whenever we need them so we’re going to be here right now when they need us.”

The shirts will be sold for $20 apiece and all of the proceeds will support Warren’s wife and his two young children. The shirts can be pre-ordered on the East Lincoln Fire Department Facebook page and will be available for cash pick up only on Feb. 18 from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. at the station, located at 406 South Pilot Knob Road in Stanley.

On that same day, Feb. 18, Burn Boot Camp in Denver will be hosting a “Josh Warren Workout” beginning at 10:30 a.m. at Catawba Springs Elementary. The event will begin with a family-oriented workout where kids can participate with their parents, which will last about 45 minutes, featuring mostly bodyweight movements in a boot camp-style session. Immediately following will be a workout specifically for kids focusing on speed and agility through an obstacle course setup.

“We got the idea from a couple of friends of his wife who are very close to the situation,” Billy Haynes, owner and head trainer at Burn Boot Camp, said. “This is a community event with the goal being to celebrate the life of a man who served his community bravely and to show support for his family and fellow servicemen and women in our community.”

Admission for the workout will be $5 plus a canned good, which will be donated to Christian Ministry. All proceeds from the event will be put toward new playground equipment at Catawba Springs Elementary, where Warren’s youngest son will be entering kindergarten next year.

Image courtesy of LTN File