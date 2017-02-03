Criminal Charges — 2-3-17
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
- Michael Shane Pegram, 42, of 2784 E Nc 27 Hwy in Lincolnton was charged on Jan. 24 with one count of possession of control substance schedule II. A $10,000 secured bond was set.
- Robin Lynette Beer, 43, of Lincolnton was charged on Jan. 25 with one count of domestic violence protective order violation. A $3,000 bond was set.
- Christopher Mark Conte, 25, of 3044 Livingstone Trl. in Lincolnton was charged on Jan. 25 with one count each of selling or delivinger control substance schedule II and possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute control substance schedule II. A $10,000 secured bond was set.
- Mayes William Charles J, 44, of 6549 Emerald Isle Dr. in Catawba was charged on Jan. 25 with one count of failure to complete affidavit.
- Stephen Lawrence Solesby, 36, of 601 Nc 274 Hwy in Vale was charged on Jan. 25 with one count each of larceny by servants and other employees and possession of stolen goods. A $10,000 bond was set.
- Jerry Allen Stamey, 34, of 1855 Bill Lynch Rd. in Lincolnton was charged on Jan. 25 with one count of failure to appear. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
- Daniel Clifford Mixon Jr., 38, of 4500 Ritchie Rd. in Lincolnton was charged on Jan. 25 with one count each of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute control substance schedule Ii and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Bradley Allen Rowe, 26, of 2389 Pinnacle Dr. in Catawba was charged on Jan. 25 with one count of failure to complete affidavit.
- Winnifred Lee Misher, 56, of 114 Lincoln St. in Lincolnton was charged on Jan. 25 with one count of failure to comply.
- Constance Teresa Mcvey, 46, of 3850 Topaz Dr. in Maiden was charged on Jan. 25 with one count of civil order for arrest of child support. A $2,000 cash bond was set.
- Samantha Jeanette Ruiz, 26, of 1085 Lakeland Ave in Lincolnton was charged on Jan. 25 with one count of injury to personal property and two counts of assaulting law enforcement officer. A $20,000 secured bond was set.
- Christopher Lee Scronce, 44, of 1390 Lr. Schronce Rd. in Iron Station was charged on Jan. 25 with one count of stalking.
- Stephen Mark Cody, 50, of 8050 Lakeview Dr. in Denver was charged on Jan. 25 with one count of driving while impaired. A $1,000 bond was set.
- Austin Blake Hicks, 21, of 5495 Ruby Ln. in Iron Station was charged on Jan. 25 with one count each of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute control substance schedule IV. A $10,000 secured bond was set.
- Scot David Royster, 42, of 223 Hawks Bill Dr. in Lincolnton was charged on Jan. 26 with one count each of assault on female by male over 18 years of age and resisting, delaying or obstructing officer. A $9,000 secured bond was set.
