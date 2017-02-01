Our View: Community efforts to help others are commendable

The past few editions of the Lincoln Times-News have been full of stories about people in the community doing good for others. On Friday, we published a story about students at Lincoln Charter School’s two campuses raising thousands of dollars for cancer research. On Wednesday, a front-page story detailed how the local women’s group Lincoln Lovely Ladies received a huge donation of undergarments that they’ve been distributing to organizations that help women in need. Back on Jan. 20, we published a story about how Christian Ministry was working to help a local man who had previously been homeless find a permanent place to live. And in today’s paper, we have a story about a veteran law enforcement officer who has dedicated more than three decades to Lincolnton with the police department. There’s also a story today about a Christian Ministry fundraiser that, last year, helped the organization fund 25 percent of its operating costs for the year, leading to almost 10,000 meals being served to hungry people in the community.

These stories, and others like them, show a side of Lincoln County that’s eminently commendable. The ability of people in the community to come together to help one another is part of what makes Lincoln County a great place to live and work.

Part of our job, as the hometown newspaper, is chronicling those efforts. The happy, positive stories of this community are the ones we love to tell. But they’re not the only stories there are. We’ve never been afraid to confront controversy, as we’ve done recently as well. It’s our goal to strike a balance between the community journalism that makes a hometown newspaper the community pillar it’s supposed to be, and the hard-nosed watchdog reporting that advocates for progress and good government.

Those are goals that we take seriously. Our work isn’t possible without the support of this community. That’s just another one of the things that make Lincoln County great.