Obituaries — 2-1-17

Eleanor Marie Bradshaw Henley

Eleanor Marie Bradshaw Henley, age 77, of Iron Station, died on Monday, January 30, 2017, after suffering a stroke earlier this month.

The funeral will be held at noon today, February 1, 2017, at Pearl Baptist Church with The Rev. Dr. Tim Walker officiating. Burial will follow in Iron Station Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. prior to the service at the church.

Eleanor was born November 4, 1939, to the late Ivery Franklin and Bernice Yarbrough Bradshaw of Iron Station. She married the love of her life, Richard Henley, and they have enjoyed life together for over 61 years. Eleanor attended Iron Station Grammar and Lincolnton High Schools, and worked at several local textile businesses, including Gibbs and Huggers. Eleanor was an active member of Pearl Baptist Church for most of her adult life. She loved her friends and family, and she will be forever missed.

In addition to her parents, Eleanor was preceded in death by two sisters, Carol Bryant and Mary Nell Engle.

She is survived by her husband, Charles Richard Henley; two sons, Mike Henley of Iron Station, and Rick Henley, and wife Kim, of Crouse; four grandchildren, April Henley of St. Petersburg, Fla., Dustin Henley, and wife Jody, Laurin Mellon, and husband Isaiah, and Jason Jenks, and wife Amanda, all of Lincolnton; two great-grandchildren, Cooper Henley and Beckham Jenks; two sisters, Doris Miller of Iron Station and Angelene “Angie” Taylor of Lincolnton; and one brother, Steve Bradshaw, and wife Brenda, of Lincolnton.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Pearl Baptist Church, 4641 E. Highway 27, Iron Station, NC 28080, or to Robin Johnson Hospice House, c/o Gaston Hospice, 258 E. Garrison Blvd., Gastonia, NC 28054.

The family would like to thank the staff of Robin Johnson Hospice House in Dallas for the love and care provided to Eleanor, as well as all who have visited and supported them during this difficult time.

Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton is serving the Henley family.

James Ray Sherrill, Jr.

James Ray Sherrill, Jr., age 69, of Smith Farm Road in Lincolnton, died on Monday, January 30, 2017.

His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, February 2, 2017, in the Warlick Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Bud Painter and Rev. Joey Williams officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Mr. Sherrill was born August 28, 1947, in Mecklenburg County, to the late James Ray Sherrill, Sr. and Eva Mae Brown Sherrill. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by two sisters, Betty Jean Thompson and Eva Roxanne Sherrill; and one grandson, Bobby Morgan. He worked in textiles.

He is survived by a son, James Ray Sherrill, III, and wife Debbie, of Lincolnton; two daughters, Rebecca Keeler and Loretta Pope, and husband Kenneth, all of Lincolnton; one brother, Charles R. Sherrill of Lincolnton; four sisters, Nancy Spencer, Delores Poole, and Brenda Goodman, all of Lincolnton, and Caroleen Barnette of Tex.; six grandchildren, Josh Pope, Megan Pope, Tya Sherrill, Aaron Morgan, Summer Keeler, and Christa Keeler; and one great-grandson, Noah Greene.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Warlick Funeral Home for the funeral fund of James Sherrill, Jr., PO Box 1407, Lincolnton, NC 28093.

Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton is serving the Sherrill family.

Louise O. Meyers

Louise O. Meyers, 93, of Lincolnton passed away on January 31, 2017.

Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, February 3, 2017, in the Warlick Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Hollybrook Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

She was born on February 1, 1923, in Newark Valley, N.Y., a daughter of the late Dmytro (Peter) Okrepkie and Eva Andrysehyn Okrepkie.

Louise was preceded in death by her brothers, Michael Okrepkie and Charles Okrepkie; and her sisters, Stephanie Theodore, Pauline Warner, and Sophia Anna Cox.

Louise was an avid gardener, an accomplished artist and entrepreneur. She was devoted to her children and grandchildren. Louise was a long-time member of Covenant Bible Church of Lincolnton.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Covenant Bible Church, PO Box 564, Lincolnton, NC 28093.

Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton is serving the Meyers family.

George Cecil Chapman, Jr.

George Cecil Chapman, Jr., age 75, of Pleasant Grove Church Road in Crouse, passed away on Friday, January 27, 2017, at his home.

A Celebration of Life will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, February 4, 2017, at Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church with Rev. Jim Sanders officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church from 10:15 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. prior to the service.

Mr. Chapman was born on December 19, 1941, son of the late George Cecil Chapman, Sr. and Pauline Sneed Chapman. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ava Davis Chapman. Mr. Chapman worked in the furniture industry and also for Carolina Freight before retiring.

Survivors include one daughter, Laura Smith of Raleigh; one son, Josh Chapman of Lincolnton; one brother, Ronnie Chapman of Lincolnton; three sisters, Carol Smith of Lincolnton, Rita LaBresque of Gastonia, and Cecila Palmer of Raeford; one granddaughter, Kylie Smith; and one grandson, Hunter Chapman.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Lincoln County, 900 Dontia Drive, Lincolnton, NC 28092.

Warlick Funeral Home of Lincolnton is serving the Chapman family.

Jay Archie Greene

Jay Archie Greene, 71, of Hickory died January 27, 2017.

A memorial service will be held February 4, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Burke Mortuary Chapel in Newton. The family will receive friends February 4, 2017 from 1 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at Burke Mortuary in Newton prior to the service.

Burke Mortuary in Newton is serving the Greene family.

Brownlo Ball

Brownlo Ball, 87, of Conover died January 29, 2017.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held today at 4 p.m. at Mt. Zion Lutheran Church in Conover. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends today from 2:45 p.m. until 3:45 p.m. at Mt. Zion Lutheran Church.

Bennett Funeral Service of Conover is serving the Ball family.

Ronald Ray Cooprider

Ronald Ray Cooprider, 77, of Lincolnton died January 29, 2017.

No services are planned at this time.

Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton is serving the Cooprider family.

John Edward Brannan

John Edward Brannan, 70, of Bessemer City died January 14, 2017.

A memorial service will be held February 2, 2017 at 7 p.m. at Carpenter-Porter Funeral & Cremation Services. The family will receive friends February 2, 2017 from 6 p.m. until 6:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Inurnment will be held February 3, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Salisbury National Cemetery.

Carpenter-Porter Funeral & Cremation Services of Cherryville is serving the Brannan family.

Betty Jean Saine Barrett

Betty Jean Saine Barrett, 84, of Cherryville died January 30, 2017.

Visitation will be held from 1:30 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. on February 2, 2017 at First United Methodist Church. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. February 2, 2017 at First United Methodist Church. Burial will be at City Memorial Cemetery.

Stamey-Cherryville Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the Barrett family.

Martha Aldridge Wesson

Martha Aldridge Wesson, 96, of Maiden died January 31, 2017.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete with Burke Mortuary in Maiden.

Cynthia ‘Rena’ Pendleton Black

Cynthia “Rena” Pendleton Black, 56, of Maiden died January 27, 2017.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held February 2, 2017 at 3:30 p.m. at Mt. Anderson Baptist Church in Maiden. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends on February 2, 2017 from 2:30 p.m. until 3:15 p.m. at Mt. Anderson Baptist Church.

Bennett Funeral Service of Conover is serving the Black family.