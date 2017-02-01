Mauney’s nursing home served county’s elderly for years

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

The only one who believed in Mary “Pris” Mauney when she decided to open the first private retirement home in Lincolnton was her banker, who agreed to lend her the money to build the house on the corner of Andrews Drive and Startown Road. Mauney designed the house herself and opened Mauney’s Retirement Home in 1956 and operated it for 18 years.

“My grandmother was very dear to me and I decided I wanted to make old people happy and I did,” Mauney said. “I had 15 people and we didn’t sit around in a wheelchair and drool. We were always doing something. That group of people were rural, county people and my husband, Ralph, would have a good garden and they loved to string beans, shuck corn and be a part of what was going on. It was a family thing.”

Mauney, 92, also let the residents help plan the weekly menu so that if there was something that they particularly wanted she’d fix it for them. For many years, Mauney was the primary cook, laundress and caregiver for her people. Several of her residents were brothers and sisters so they were able to live out the rest of their days together.

“I had two little boys, Johnny was in the first grade and Phil was younger and they had all these grandmothers and grandfathers,” she said. “I wouldn’t have never got Phil to go to school because he wanted to stay there where he got candy and petted.”

When Phil entered 4-H and got a calf to raise, he brought the calf to the home for the residents to see. One time, when he had a calf entered in a show, one of the ladies made it a bonnet to wear.

“It was not an institution, it was a home – that was the difference,” Mauney said. “When you get into the size places that we have today you can’t do that – you can’t give them individual attention. It’s a shame, because that’s what they need.”

Regulations required that Mauney keep a nurse on staff to administer medication and she always had someone on staff to monitor the residents but, at that time, most residents paid only $130 to $200 per month.

“That’s why I was doing the cooking and washing the clothes,” Mauney said. “Back then it wasn’t a lot of money but it was all they could afford.”

In the early 20th century, there was some assistance for older Americans, like Social Security, but many were forced to reside in so-called “poorhouses,” not only due to financial reasons but also because they required medical care. With the enactment of new legislation in the mid-1950s, more public institutions for older adults were developed and Social Security provisions were amended to allow federal support to individuals in public facilities. Medicare and Medicaid weren’t enacted until 1965, at which time significant private-industry growth of nursing homes began.

“What bothers me now about nursing homes is to think that people live their lives and then spend their last days unhappy or miserable,” Mauney said. “I think that’s so sad. With my people, I wouldn’t let them be unhappy.”

Mauney remembered one old lady, Mrs. Daniels, who she found crying one morning. Mauney sat down with her to see what was going on. Daniels told her that she was sad because she knew the ivy would be growing up all over her husband’s grave and she couldn’t go clean it off. Mauney went to the cemetery herself, cleaned off the grave and brought Daniels back some of the ivy.

There was another woman who was very hard of hearing but Mauney’s son, Phil, was always able to get her to do things.

“I looked out one day and I saw him putting skates on her,” she said. “I had to go out and get her off those skates. Another time he had her down in the woods shooting his BB gun. So you can see the kind of place we had. These days they’d have you locked up if you did those things.”

It was, finally, the increasing regulations imposed on the home that influenced Mauney to sell the home and pursue other endeavors.

“I’m glad I opened the home though,” Mauney said. “I always tell people if you think you want to do something then do it. All those people that stayed at my home enriched my life more than you know.”

Mauney, a Lincolnton resident, still goes to work most days at Pris Mauney Real Estate in downtown, and expects that she’ll be able to live out the rest of her life at home thanks to the support of her two sons, who check on her every day.