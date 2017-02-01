Longtime officer looks back after three decades of service

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

After more than three decades serving the City of Lincolnton as a police officer, Kameron Keener is looking at retiring in December. There are some things he wishes he did differently during his service, but he said he doesn’t regret joining the force.

While employed full-time at manufacturer Vermont American in Lincolnton, Keener became interested in law enforcement and in 1984 decided to go to rookie school to become a police officer.

“I came to see (former Lincolnton police chief) Tom Burgin but he wouldn’t sponsor me,” Keener said. “He said he’d try to put me on reserves but he wouldn’t sponsor me to go to rookie school.”

Keener then we went over to see then-Lincoln County sheriff Barbara Pickens, who told him that the last class of 274 hours started in July.

“She put my name down and while I was at the beach in July she called me and said there was an opening in the class and she had to have a yes or no before I hung up because she had to put somebody in it,” Keener said. “I asked her when it started and she said Monday and I came home from the beach that Sunday.”

Attending rookie school at night after he got off work at Vermont American, Keener graduated in October. The following March, he came to see Burgin about coming to work at the Lincolnton Police Department.

“Tom said he’d have to ask my mother, who was the manager of the ABC store, to ask if it was okay with her because he didn’t want to put me on and have something happen to me and my mother not like him for the rest of her life,” Keener said. “I guess mom OK’d it because Tom put me on and I was sworn in as a reserve officer.”

While still working full-time at Vermont American, Keener served as a reserve officer for 12 years, filling in for officers who were either on vacation or unable to work their shifts, and was paid $5 an hour for his service. Reserve officers don’t get paid now, according to Keener.

“There were a couple of guys who liked to call me constantly because they knew I’d always come up here to work because I loved it,” he said.

In 1997, Vermont American started to close plants and Keener made the decision to come to work full-time with the department. He said he probably would have started full-time earlier but he would have had to take a $10,000 cut in pay, which he couldn’t afford at that time. In retrospect, he said he wishes that he had started full-time in 1985 and worked a second job to make up the difference in what he was making at Vermont American so he could have retired with 30 years as a full-time officer rather than 20 and perhaps could have moved up the ranks within the department.

Keener said he advises young officers to get all the extra training or college that they can so that they can increase their salaries. He commended the current Lincolnton City Council for bringing up the department’s salaries to levels comparable to other counties in the area.

Keener started working the night shift until 2000, when he was moved to detective where he worked until 2008 and then went back to working the night shift as a sergeant.

“I guess I worked days for so long that I couldn’t sleep during the day and I had to make a decision because my dad got sick and I was taking care of his property and my property and it got to be more than I could handle so I went to Chief Abernathy and asked to come back on the day shift,” Keener said. “I gave up my sergeant stripes and started in community service, where I am now.”

Keener has worked under four different police chiefs and he’s the last one on the force to have worked for Burgin. A lot of things have changed over the years and Keener believes technology is what has changed the most in the time he’s worked with the department.

“When I got here you got a .357 revolver, a pair of handcuffs, a duty belt, a magazine pouch to carry some bullets, a flashlight and that was it,” he said. “Through the years we started to get more stuff, like pepper spray, Tasers and body cameras.”

As may be expected, the type and amount of crime has changed as well. When Keener worked as a reserve in the 1980s, he said the hardest thing he might do on Sunday while on the job was to eat. Weekends were calm.

“We have some calm weekends now but usually you’re pretty much going 24 hours a day,” he said. “I have seen crime improve as far as the drug problem we used to have. Back in the late 1980s and early 1990s, the Oaklawn area looked like cruise-in uptown. On weekends they’d be all lined up buying drugs. The drug dealers would be shooting up each other’s house every other weekend.”

Keener attributes the task forces that Burgin and then Abernathy headed up to cleaning up that area.

“It’s getting harder every day to be a police officer though,” he said. “Years ago, you wouldn’t think about getting shot. I remember one thing that Tom Burgin said to me. I think it was Halloween night and I had put on a vest. He walked in and asked what I was putting on and when I told him, he jokingly asked if I was scared. Back in those days, people didn’t carry guns like they do now.”

Keener said he believes that Lincolnton has been spared the anti-police culture that is prevalent in many areas of the country and that the department’s relationships with the community have remained strong. In all the time he’s served with the force he’s never had to fire his gun nor, does he believe, has anyone else on the force since he’s been there.

“I don’t want to be put in that decision,” he said. “Even if you’re right you’ve had to take somebody’s life.”

Keener has seen his share of amusing crimes and criminals. He remembers one in particular, which happened around Christmas when there was a nighttime robbery at Bank of America. When he got there, a bystander came up to him and told him that he saw the robber and he was wearing brown coveralls, which he removed and threw in a trash can after leaving the bank.

“I told the other officer on the scene to keep the area secure while I went to look in the trash can,” Keener said. “I opened it up and sure enough the coveralls were there and I took a picture of them and I thought to myself, ‘Do you know what would make my day? If there was a wallet in these coveralls.’ I patted them down and sure enough there was something back there.”

Keener pulled a wallet out of the pocket of the coveralls, opened it and there was a license. He compared the license to the security video and, sure enough, the man on the license was the one in the video. It solved two robberies because the same man had robbed a service station a few weeks before.

“There have been a lot of things I’ve seen while working here that I may not ever forget but that’s part of working this type of job. But the police department has been good to me and I’ve really enjoyed it,” Keener said.

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard