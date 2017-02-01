Local students win conservation essay contest

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

Lincoln County sixth graders recently competed in the Lincoln Soil and Water Conservation District’s 39th annual essay contest. The three winners were invited to read their essays at the Rotary Club of Lincolnton monthly meeting on Monday.

“The intent of the award is not to just give an award,” Lincoln Soil and Water Conservation District director Rick McSwain said. “The outcome is so great because while these students are doing their research they gain knowledge about the importance of our natural resources.”

Winning first place and $100 was Anna Bieberich from West Lincoln Middle. She wrote in her essay that, while on a ride on her trusty steed, Flit, she wondered if soil and clean water would always be around for her and if it could last forever. Bieberich also said in her essay that at one time she took it for granted that there’d always be clean water for her to drink but she realized that even she, as a young person, could help preserve both water and the soil.

In East Lincoln Middle School student Aidan Morrison’s humorous second-place essay, he shared the wisdom of Wormy the earthworm. In his essay, Morrison said he met Wormy while on a field trip at the park and Wormy told him that he needed the soil moist so his skin didn’t dry out and that pesticides and herbicides would kill him. Morrison won $50 for his essay.

Kara Dugan, a student at North Lincoln Middle, wondered in her essay what life would be like if there was no longer any soft grass or soil to play football on or no clean water for football players to drink. “A world with no soil means a world without football or fields to play on and a world with no clean water means dehydrated football players,” she said in her essay. “I don’t want to live in a world with no football, do you?” Dugan was the third place winner winning $30.

There were two honorable mentions, Maxwell Dempster from Lincolnton Middle and Alexa Lotz from Lincoln Charter School. Both students won $20. Thirty-seven students earned classroom trophies for their participation. Bieberich will now compete in the state competition against winners from 12 other counties.

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard