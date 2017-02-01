Downtown development update on City Council agenda

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

City attorney T.J. Wilson will provide an update on the status of the proposed Aspen Station Townhomes at Thursday’s Lincolnton City Council meeting.

Aspen Station, one of three developments proposed by Lincolnton commercial real estate developer Piedmont Companies, had been delayed due to issues with an old alleyway located on the property at the corner of Aspen Street and Pine Street behind City Hall. Wilson has resolved that matter and the property can now be transferred to the ownership of Piedmont Companies, according to City Manager Steve Zickefoose.

“While going through the process of conveying the property there was an alleyway discovered which required consent from several nearby property owners to get an easement before this project could move forward,” Zickefoose said. “All of those boxes have now been checked off and there are no more obstacles in the way of Piedmont Companies beginning their construction process. We’ve received those easements from the three or four property owners and now Piedmont Companies will give their architect permission to complete the drawings for the development.”

Once 75 percent of the Aspen Station Townhomes are leased, Piedmont Companies will begin work on The Inverness development, located on the northeast side of Lincolnton’s Court Square. The third and final development, Memorial Hall, will flank the gardens of the Memorial Hall building on East Pine Street. The three new developments in downtown Lincolnton are expected to house 38 multi-family units.

In other city business, the city council will be presented with a proposal for “a fair and equitable airport funding agreement between the city and the county.”

In April, city officials agreed to sell Lincoln County a 42-acre parcel of land that has garnered interest from an unnamed industrial client looking to relocate. The agreement came after the councilmen announced that they would not be able to put up their portion of the $7 million to prepare the land for lease to the client. The proposal that will be presented to the council tomorrow night states that the county would receive 80 percent of the tax revenue generated by a facility on that piece of land, while the city would receive the remaining 20 percent.

“Part of that land purchase agreement between the city and the county included the ability to do a long-term revenue sharing agreement when it comes to future projects located there,” Zickefoose said. “This proposal is our first attempt at looking at some possibilities and really it’s just a starting point to begin some dialogue between the city and county for these future projects. The councilmen and commissioners will be looking for some common ground and it’s not something that will be impactful today, but it’s something that we just wanted to get in front of.”

The Lincolnton City Council will meet Thursday at 7 p.m. inside council chambers at City Hall, located at 114 West Sycamore Street in Lincolnton.

