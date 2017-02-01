Christian Ministry kicks off Souper Bowl of Caring fundraiser

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

While millions of people across America prepare to feast during Super Bowl Sunday, Christian Ministry of Lincoln County will be accepting donations for the annual nationwide Souper Bowl of Caring fundraiser.

“All of the money we raise will go directly to our soup kitchen to feed the people,” Christian Ministry executive director Susan Brymer said. “It’s the easiest fundraising event that any church, organization or individual can do to help us out. We even receive money from people who collect donations from friends and family who they’ve invited to a Super Bowl party at their home and the momentum continues to pick up every year. It’s just a simple idea that has spread across the nation to help feed people who will be eating in a soup kitchen on Sunday instead of at a big Super Bowl party with pizza, chicken wings and snacks.”

The Souper Bowl of Caring fundraiser originated at Spring Valley Presbyterian Church in Columbia, South Carolina on Super Bowl Sunday in 1990. The first fundraiser consisted of just 22 churches seeking contributions of $1 and one can of soup, but has since expanded to include more than 12,500 groups nationwide.

In 2016, the total number of donations exceeded $10.5 million, including more than 2.2 million pounds of food. North Carolina alone accounted for nearly $1 million of contributions, second only to Texas, where donations eclipsed $5.7 million.

“One dollar isn’t much to ask anyone to sacrifice and I think that’s part of the reason why it has taken off at the rate it has,” Brymer said. “It’s amazing how much money can be raised when tons of people latch onto a project and donate one dollar each. Of course people can give more than a dollar if they have it or want to, but the whole idea is to share with others without giving more than you can afford. It’s a great thing that a small youth group in South Carolina thought of this idea and that it’s caught on like it has.”

Last year, Christian Ministry of Lincoln County netted more than $10,000 through the fundraiser, which covered approximately 25 percent of the soup kitchen’s operating costs for the year. That money allowed the nonprofit to provide approximately 9,524 meals to those in the community who have fallen upon tough times.

In 2016, the charity served 451 first-time clients and provided food for more than 9,000 families, at a total cost of approximately $1.425 million. Christian Ministry donated an additional $292,247 in clothing, $13,090 in kerosene, $10,335 in furniture and $10,222 to cover medical expenses. The total estimated value of services provided by the nonprofit last year approached $1.8 million.

Christian Ministry is also seeking donations to help restock their food pantry and volunteers to assist with the soup kitchen or LINC Meals program. Donations can be made to Christian Ministry by calling the organization at (704) 732-0383 or by visiting their facility, located at 207 South Poplar Street in Lincolnton.