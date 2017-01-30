Woman charged with jailhouse assault

Staff report

A Lincolnton woman has been charged with assaulting two guards at the Lincoln County jail.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputies said Samantha Jeanette Ruiz, 26, of Lakeland Avenue, injured the two detention officers on Wednesday as they were escorting her to the restroom.

Ruiz is accused of pushing an officer to the floor and scratching her neck, biting her and breaking her glasses. The second officer, who came to assist, was kicked in the face.

Ruiz was charged with two felony counts of assault on a law enforcement officer and one misdemeanor count of injury to personal property. She was placed on a no bond hold for the charges.

Ruiz was originally brought to the jail on Tuesday by the Lincolnton Police Department on charges of second degree trespassing and resisting arrest in connection with an incident at the Hesed House homeless shelter in Lincolnton, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.

Ruiz has prior convictions for misdemeanor possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia in Cleveland County in 2015, according to North Carolina Department of Public Safety records.