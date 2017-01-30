Obituaries — 1-30-17

Evelyn Pendleton Stroupe

Mrs. Evelyn Pendleton Stroupe, age 91, of Abernathy Laurels in Newton, died on Sunday, January 29, 2017.

A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 2, 2017 in the St. Matthews Reformed Church Cemetery, with Rev. Butch Boyd officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Thursday, February 2, 2017 at Warlick Funeral Home prior to the service at St. Matthews.

Mrs. Stroupe was born December 30, 1925, in Lincoln County, to the late Ralph and Kitty Dalton Pendleton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Elliott Stroupe; two brothers, Leonard Pendleton and Hershel Pendleton; and one sister, Mildred P. Withers. Mrs. Stroupe retired from textiles.

Survivors include one brother, Larry Pendleton of Lincolnton; adopted daughter, Nina S. Rome of Maiden; several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Abernathy Laurels, 102 Leonard Avenue, Newton, NC 28658.

Warlick Funeral Home of Lincolnton is serving the Stroupe family.

Hazel Lee Sain Sain

VALE — Mrs. Hazel Lee Sain Sain, age 88, of Cat Square Road in Vale, died on Friday, January 27, 2017.

A memorial service for Mrs. Sain will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at Trinity Lutheran Church with Rev. Tommy Lineberger officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday at the church prior to the service.

Mrs. Sain was born May 12, 1928, in Lincoln County, to the late Mott and Willard Hoyle Sain. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ben F. Sain and three brothers, Buford Sain, Blaine Sain, and Harold Sain.

Survivors include one son, Ronald F. Sain and wife Paulette of Vale; one daughter, Rhonda Sain Reel and husband James of Iron Station; two brothers, William Hoyle Sain and wife Mabel of Lincolnton, Forney Sain and wife Ruth of Vale; one sister, Bonnie Brackett and husband Harold Dean of Vale; four grandchildren, Brad Sain and wife Paula, Dr. Cale Sain and wife Jennifer, Tyler Sain and wife Lindsay, and Phillip Reel; and nine great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, PO Box 7, Vale, NC 28168.

Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton is serving the Sain family.

Heman Baine Devine

Heman Baine Devine, 98, died January 26, 2017.

Funeral services will be held on January 31, 2017 at 3 p.m. at Carpenter-Porter Funeral & Cremation Services. Burial will follow at City Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends January 31, 2017 from 2 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Carpenter-Porter Funeral and Cremation Services of Cherryville is serving the Devine family.

John Michael Moore

John Michael Moore, 75, of Lincolnton died on January 27, 2017.

The Moore family will receive friends on February 1, 2017 from 1:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. at Boger City Baptist Church in Lincolnton. The funeral service will follow at 2:30 p.m. in the sanctuary of Boger City Baptist Church. Interment will follow the service at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Lincolnton.

E.F. Drum Funeral Home in Lincolnton is serving the Moore family.

Betty Whisnant Lail

Betty Whisnant Lail, 86, of Vale died on January 26, 2017.

The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. today at Jenkins Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. today at Jenkins Funeral Home. The Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton is serving the Lail family.

Nettie Warlick Wright

Mrs. Nettie Warlick Wright, 99, of Kings Mountain died on January 27, 2017. Visitation will be held from 1:30 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. on January 31, 2017 at Shady Grove Baptist Church. Funeral Services will be held at 3 p.m. on January 31, 2017 at Shady Grove Baptist Church. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Stamey-Cherryville Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the Wright family.

Rebecca Brackett Newell Seymour

Rebecca Brackett Newell Seymour, 88, of Lincolnton died on January 27, 2017.

Her funeral service was held at 4 p.m. on January 29, 2017 at Boger City Wesleyan Church. Her family received friends from 3 p.m. until 3:45 p.m. prior to the service at the church. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. today at Gaston Memorial Park in Gastonia.

Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services of Bessemer City is serving the Seymour family.

Georgia Anne Thompson Hethcox

Georgia Anne Thompson Hethcox, 65, of Gastonia died on January 26, 2017.

Funeral services will be held on February 1, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. in White’s Family Chapel at Ebony & White’s Funeral Service with burial to follow in Hollywood Cemetery. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service in the chapel.

Ebony & White’s Funeral Service is serving the Hethcox family.

Darlene Lynch Cornelius

Darlene Lynch Cornelius, 55, of Terrell died on January 28, 2017.

A memorial service will be held on January 31, 2017 at 3 p.m. at Rehobeth United Methodist Church in Terrell. Inurnment will follow in the church columbarium. The family will receive friends on January 31, 2017 from 1 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. at Rehobeth United Methodist Church.

The Bennett Funeral Service of Conover is serving the Cornelius family.

George Raymond Leagon

George Raymond Leagon, 71, of Conover died on January 28, 2017.

A service to celebrate Raymond’s life will be held on February 1, 2017 at 3 p.m. in the chapel at First Presbyterian Church in Newton. A private burial will follow with military honors. The family will receive friends on February 1, 2017 from 1:30 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. in the chapel at First Presbyterian Church.

The Bennett Funeral Service of Conover is serving the Leagon family.

Lillian Mable Waldrop

Lillian Mable Waldrop, 84, of Lincolnton died on January 28, 2017.

The Waldrop family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. on January 31, 2017 at Goodin-Drum Funeral Home in Maiden. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Goodin-Drum Funeral Home. Interment will follow in the Maiden City Cemetery.

Goodin-Drum Funeral Home in Maiden is serving the Waldrop family.