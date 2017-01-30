Man arrested on child abuse charges

Staff report

An Iron Station man is facing child abuse charges and a Maiden woman is accused of trying to hide him from deputies.

Roderick Brandon Lessard, 29, of Low Bridge Road in Iron Station, and Lura Elizabeth Holmes, 28, of Falcon Ridge Road in Maiden, were arrested on Friday after Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputies went to Holmes’s home looking for Lessard.

When deputies asked Holmes if Lessard was inside the residence, she told them she didn’t know, according to a Sheriff’s Office spokesman. Holmes gave deputies consent to search the home and Lessard was found hiding under the covers in Holmes’s bed.

Lessard was served with outstanding warrants for felony failure to appear and misdemeanor assault on a minor under 12 years old, child abuse and assault on a female by a male over 18 years old. The domestic violence warrants were issued on Oct. 18 after Lessard allegedly threw Holmes to the floor while she was holding her child, causing the child to hit his head on the floor. Lessard was issued a $45,000 secured bond for his felony warrant and was placed on a 48-hour hold on the domestic violence charges.

Holmes was charged with misdemeanor harboring a fugitive and was issued a $5,000 secured bond.

Lessard has prior Lincoln County convictions for misdemeanor hit and run in 2007, misdemeanor driving while impaired, breaking and entering and larceny in 2008 and misdemeanor larceny in 2013. He has pending charges in Lincoln County for felony breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and possession of stolen goods.

Holmes has a 2012 conviction for driving while impaired in Lincoln County, according to North Carolina Department of Public Safety records.

Image courtesy of LCSO