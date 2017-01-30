Local man inducted into martial arts hall of fame

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

A Lincoln County man was inducted into the Action Martial Arts Magazine Hall of Fame over the weekend in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Kendall Huss, 21, has perfected karate under the guidance of Shotokan Karate Grand Master Maurice Moore for the past 17 years. Now, just like his long-time instructor, Huss has been enshrined among the ranks of the world’s top martial artists.

“I was shocked when I first heard the news, it’s crazy” Huss said. “I was actually supposed to be inducted during last year’s ceremony, but Maurice couldn’t make the trip so we decided to wait until he could be there with me for the ceremony.”

Huss began taking lessons from Moore at the age of four, when a few of his friends were enrolled in the classes.

“Kendall is one of the more exceptional students that I’ve had the pleasure of teaching,” Moore said. “Kendall has always gone above and beyond and he always gives 100 percent effort in everything that he does. He’s an extremely hard worker who is truly deserving of this honor.”

Moore took a special interest in Huss from the very beginning, helping mold him into the young man he has become through the teachings of karate.

“From what I’ve heard, Maurice had a hard time growing up here in Lincolnton, but he was able to persevere through those hardships,” Huss said. “He’s achieved great success throughout his life as one of the most decorated martial artists in America, yet he’s always remained humble. He’s helped me realize that in karate, or even in life in general, there’s no place for arrogance. Of all the things I’ve learned from him over the years, that’s the one lesson that I really took to heart.”

Kendall’s father, Paul Huss, credits Moore for teaching his son discipline and respect for others in addition to karate.

“Maurice is a good dude, but he’s been tough on Kendall,” Paul Huss said. “He teaches traditional karate and that comes with discipline and respect for the authority figures in life. Maurice is very strict when it comes to discipline and he wants to teach you to have good morals above all else. I think that’s the most important thing Kendall has taken away from all of these years under his guidance.”

Huss has earned great success through karate, prevailing in countless tournaments in dojos across the United States. His greatest accomplishment, however, was achieving the rank of first degree black belt at the age of 19.

“Growing up, you don’t really understand it as much, you’re just going in there punching and kicking,” Huss said. “As you get older, you realize that it’s more of a self-control thing and if you stick with it you eventually learn a lot about yourself through karate.”

Huss has expanded his horizons beyond karate and is now practicing jiu jitsu and mixed martial arts out of 4M Fitness and MMA in Indian Trail. He hopes to one day fight professionally and his ultimate dream is to make it to the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

“Training in jiu jitsu and mixed martial arts hasn’t been easy, but being involved in karate for so long, it’s not in my blood to give up,” Huss said. “Learning all of the moves and the techniques has been difficult, but it’s a persistence thing and if you love what you do then you have to take pride in it. It’s hard juggling college and fighting, but it’s as much of a mental thing as it is physical.”

Huss has now joined Moore and his two sons, Ryan and Jaiden, as inductees into the Action Martial Arts Magazine Hall of Fame.

Image courtesy of Contributed