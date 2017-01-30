Lincolnton farmer specializes in artisanal pizza, doughs

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

Affectionately known as the “Pizza Man,” Brian Rollins makes both pizza and bread, but not just any pizza or bread. He grows the wheat used in the flour to make both on his farm in Lincolnton. Prior to baking bread or making pizza dough, he grinds the wheat, using a stone mill he imported from Austria. Pizza and bread are then baked in a wood-fired brick oven that Rollins constructed.

While on a trip to Tahiti, Rollins saw an oven that he really liked and decided to make one at his home. It took him nearly two years to build it. He now constructs and sells wood-fired brick ovens and he’s currently working on this 45th oven.

Rollins also made a mobile brick oven that he takes to functions and caters pizza parties. He’s been to some interesting parties, including a birthday party at a nudist colony in South Carolina.

“There were 160 naked people there,” he said. “Everybody was naked but me and my wife. I also did a funeral party for a woman who had yet to die.”

Four years ago, Rollins decided to build a bakery on his farm. He visited other bakeries before starting construction and saw that they were milling their own wheat and, since he’s a farmer as well as a baker, he decided to grow his own as well.

This year, he’s growing a variety called “New South,” which has been bred to thrive in humid summers and mild winters. The flour that Rollins uses to make bread or pizza dough is nothing like the flour that is available at a grocery store.

“Everything is local and I have control over the pesticides and type fertilizers used,” Rollins said. “I rarely use any pesticides. I don’t like them. Who wants to put that stuff on your hands or spray it around where you live?”

Rollins keeps the wheat he has harvested whole. As long as the harvested wheat (called wheat berries) are kept dry, they are stable and don’t spoil because they are protected by an outer layer. Typically, when wheat is ground to make flour, the wheat germ, which contains oil, is removed to avoid the flour going rancid. The bran, which is the outer skin of the seed is also removed, leaving only the endosperm, which is the largest portion of the kernel and contains most of the carbohydrates. Without the bran and germ, about 25 percent of a grain’s protein is lost and is greatly reduced in at least 17 key nutrients, according to the Whole Grains Council. To compensate for the loss of these nutrients, flour is now sold “enriched” with the same vitamins that are missing due to the extraction of the germ and bran.

It took Rollins six months to get the osttiroler getreidemühlen (East Tyrolean Stone Mill) from Austria. He chose it because it’s one of the best stone mills available in the world. When ground with a stone mill, the wheat is essentially peeled by the rotation of the stones in the grinder and the wheat germ and bran is blended back into the flour along with all their nutrition.

Rollins makes many different kinds of breads at his bakery from both wheat and rye. He doesn’t grow the rye but buys it whole and grinds it like he does the wheat prior to baking. He also just started making cakes. He sells his bread at the Hickory Farmer’s Market.

“I like the creativity of baking,” Rollins said. “You start with just a few ingredients and end up with a great tasting, healthy product.”

Rollins can be contacted via his web site at www.goodwoodpizzaovens.com or by telephone (980) 241-9099.

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard