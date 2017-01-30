Historian keeps digging into Lincoln County’s rich past

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

“I was born interested and with the curious gene, but the older you get, the more engrossed you become in keeping your mind active and alive,” Ann Dellinger said. “A lot of people do crossword puzzles. I do genealogy, and that definitely keeps your brain active.”

Dellinger attributes some of her interest in genealogy to growing up in a household with her maternal grandparents and hearing them talk about things they did in their lifetimes, stories that they told about going to church, where they went to school or walking to Lincolnton to go shopping.

When she was in her teens, Dellinger started to put together her own family’s lineage and writing down the stories that her grandmother told. She started working on genealogy and historical research in earnest in the 1970s.

“My ultimate dream was to have a condo within walking distance of the state archives in Raleigh,” she said.

One of Dellinger’s most recent projects that she’s working on for the Lincoln County Historical Association is conducting research on the former North State Hotel in Lincolnton. She became intrigued by the historic sign in front of where it once stood, which states, in part, “On this exact site a three story brick building was erected in 1852 by John Motz …”

“I just assumed that it was correct but later on I found an advertisement in a newspaper in the 1840s for the Motz Hotel for that site near Court Square and I thought, wait a minute, the sign said he built it in 1852 why is it being advertised in the 1840s?” Dellinger said.

Dellinger then started researching Motz and discovered that, in 1852, he had been dead for 12 years.

“I don’t know whose fact this was but it is totally inaccurate because dead men can’t build hotels,” Dellinger said with a laugh.

Dellinger’s research indicated that the core part of the former North State Hotel, which was torn down in 1968 for courthouse parking, had been completed by 1796, so it was a really old building which, according to Dellinger, had the county known, workers may not have torn it down.

Dellinger said she’s probably looked at more Lincoln County history than anyone else in her lifetime but the reason for it goes back to being curious about people and their lives.

“People didn’t live in a vacuum back then any more than we do now,” she said. “We are surrounded by a multitude of people who have an impact and an influence on our lives. Even here in this little community of Crouse, there are people who have an impact on my life. Neighbors, people I go to church with, people I see when I go to the post office, people I interact with every day of my life. When I look back on people who lived 150 or 200 years ago, they had the same type of life. They had people that influenced them and impacted their lives.”

Dellinger has worked behind the scenes, writing reports on numerous historic properties in Lincoln County including the Wallace Alexander House and Wallace Reinhardt House. She has also worked on properties in Gaston County.

“Ann Dellinger is one of a kind,” Lincoln County Historical Association executive director Jason Harpe said. “She is the most knowledgeable person that I know regarding the history of Lincoln County. She is generous with her talents and knowledge, and has helped me and so many people for so many years. Ann and Robert Dellinger are true gems and have dedicated their lives to education and the Lincoln County Historical Association. There is no way I could ever repay Ann for all of the times that she has graciously received inquiries from me. She always comes through with historical and genealogical documentation.”

Dellinger said she’s not doing as much research as she once did but if someone asks for information on an individual or piece of property in Lincoln County, if she is able to get the information to them, she does so freely.

“It’s not my job – it’s a hobby,” she said. “Anything that I have accumulated over the years – if someone has a question about it and I have the information for it I don’t hold it to myself – I give it away.”

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard