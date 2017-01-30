Former registered sex offender charged with assaulting 17-year-old

Staff report

An Iron Station man who was formerly a registered sex offender in another state has been charged with sexual battery for allegedly assaulting a 17-year-old girl.

A Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office spokesman said Jeremy Reuben Karabela, 38, of Old Plank Road, was charged with touching the girl inappropriately. Karabela was allegedly performing work at the home of the girl’s parent on Arbor Hills Drive.

The victim and a parent went to the Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday to report the crime. Karabela was arrested on Thursday and charged with misdemeanor sexual battery and was issued a $10,000 secured bond.

The spokesman did not specify in which state Karabela was a registered sex offender, but said his registration expired before he moved to Lincoln County.

Karabela was accused of sex crimes in California and, according to a Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office website, was convicted of taking indecent liberties with a minor, attempted second degree rape and sex offense.