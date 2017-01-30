Criminal Charges — 1-30-17
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
- Amanda Renee Lawing, 31, of 2824 Buffalo Shoals Rd. in Maiden was charged on Jan. 20 with two counts of probation violation. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
- Austin Shane McCutcheon, 18, of 320 Poplar St. in Lincolnton was charged on Jan. 20 with one count of failure to appear.
- Randy Mack Carpenter, 25, of 360 Grandview Ln. in Lincolnton was charged on Jan. 20 with one count of simple assault. A $5,000 bond was set.
- Billy Joe Drum, 42, of 4065 Biggerstaff Rd. in Maiden was charged on Jan. 20 with one count of injury to personal property. A $5,000 secured bond was set.
- Ginger Mitchem Townsend, 50, of 2955 Brady Hoffman Rd. in Lincolnton was charged on Jan. 21 with one count of obtaining control substance by fraud or forgery. A $2,500 bond was set.
- Joshua Thomas Carpenter, 26, of 1043 Cedar Grove Church Rd. in Vale was charged on Jan. 21 with one count of civil order for arrest of child support. A $770 cash bond was set.
- Matthew Stone Hulett, 30, of 2011 Nc 73 Hwy in Iron Station was charged on Jan. 21 with one count each of resisting, delaying, obstructing public officer, misdemeanor larceny, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, assault on female, injury to personal property, and interfering with emergency communication. A $1,500 secured bondwas set.
- Ashely Reid Bigham, 32, of 2534 E Nc 73 150 Hwy, 14E in Lincolnton was charged on Jan. 21 with one count of worthless check.
- Richard Timothy Cruse, 61, of 3458 Bluestone Tr in Maiden was charged on Jan. 21 with one count each of telephoning repeatedly for purpose of annoying and cyberstalking. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
- Kelvin Emery Collier, 59, of 518 Scruggs St. in Gastonia was charged on Jan. 21 with one count each of assault on a female by male over 18 years of age and communicating threats. A $1,500 secured bond was set.
- Teresa B Fortenberry, 61, of 1302 Meadowland Dr. in Lincolnton was charged on Jan. 21 with one count of simple assault and battery or affray. A $1,500 secured bond was set.
