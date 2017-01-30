Commissioners, school board talk capacity

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners capped a busy week by meeting with the Lincoln County Board of Education on Thursday evening.

The meeting concluded with a presentation from Lincoln County planning director Andrew Bryant updating both boards on looming school capacity concerns in relation to the rapid development of the eastern end of the county.

“The adequate public facilities program takes current school capacity figures, along with water and sewer data, to look at available capacity in the system once we factor in growth,” Bryant said. “We have a student generation rate in the county that is localized specifically to the county and the school system. It’s a little bit lower than the national and state averages and is around 0.34 students generated per household. We have a bit of an older population here in Lincoln County and, as some of these age-restricted developments continue to be approved, it will remain that way. Commissioner (Martin) Oakes has conducted some development analysis by contacting developers and looking at their development timeframes which shows that development is actually building out about 15-20 percent slower than our projections so there is a little bit of cushion with these development numbers.”

Current enrollment figures show that Catawba Springs Elementary has already reached its capacity of 560 students. Two additional elementary schools in East Lincoln — Iron Station and St. James — are nearing full capacity, with each currently hovering around 92 percent.

Bryant’s projections show that four of the five East Lincoln elementary schools (Catawba Springs, Iron Station, Rock Springs and St. James) will exceed capacity in the next four years if no improvements are made. The numbers also show that East Lincoln High School would be pushing the limits of its capacity of 1,148 students by the year 2020 as well.

Projecting growth is an inexact science. There are factors that aren’t taken into account, such as a proposed second charter school in Lincoln County that is expected to open with about 500 students in 2018, if approved by the North Carolina Board of Education.

Bryant also noted in his presentation that overall attendance in Lincoln County Schools has been slowly decreasing over the past decade. There are nearly 1,000 fewer students enrolled in the Lincoln County Schools system this year than there were during the 2006-2007 school year.

On the other hand, enrollment at Lincoln Charter School has been steadily increasing over that same time period. Lincoln Charter has become the largest charter school in the state, with approximately 2,000 students.

Neither board offered a solution to the potential overcrowding issue, but commissioners did set a Sept. 1 deadline for the school board to devise a plan for the remaining $13.5 million from a 2008 bond referendum. When 60 percent of voters approved the bond package, $13 million was designated for the construction of a new elementary school. However, estimates today show that a school of sufficient capacity would cost $16.5 million at the very least.