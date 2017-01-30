Commissioner charged with trespassing

Staff report

A Lincoln County commissioner has been charged with trespassing.

Martin Oakes, a first-term commissioner from Denver, was charged with second-degree trespassing for allegedly driving past a gate posted with a “no trespassing” sign and down a long driveway to a home at 430 North Little Egypt Road in Denver on Saturday.

Oakes was served with a criminal summons by Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputies at his home in Denver. He was not arrested.

The homeowners went to the Lincoln County magistrate’s office and took out warrants against Oakes, according to law enforcement sources. His court date is in February.

The Times-News will publish more information about this story as it becomes available.