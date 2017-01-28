Surratt, Wolves roll past Bandys

DAVID KEEVER

Sports Editor

Sage Surratt scored 57 points to lead Lincolnton to a 104-84 win over the Bandys Trojans Friday night at Lincolnton.

Bandys kept the game close throughout most of the first half, getting 12 points from Dee Kiser and eight from Austin Gwyn, and led 31-29 midway through the second quarter.

But the Wolves closed the half on a 17-6 run, fueled by Surratt’s 13 second-quarter points to take a 46-37 lead at the break.

Lincolnton scored the first six points of the second half to open the lead to 15, and led 76-58 at the end of the third quarter.

Surratt scored 31 of his game-high 57 in the second half, including 21 in the third period alone. Robbie Cowie added 13 for the Wolves.

Bandys was led by Ja’Tay Culliver, who finished with 18 points. Charlie Styborski and Gwyn added 13 each and Kiser finished with 11.

Lincolnton improved to 15-1 on the season, 9-1 in SD-7, and remain one game back of West Caldwell in conference play.

Bandys 23 14 21 26 – 84

Lincolnton 21 25 30 28 – 104

Bandys: Dee Kiser 23, Ja’Tay Culliver 18, Charlie Styborski 13, Austin Gwyn 13, Thompson 4, Reed 3, Wambold 2, Kennedy 2, Maxwell 2, Hayes 2, Smith 1, Gentle 1.

Lincolnton: Sage Surratt 57, Robbie Cowie 13, Robinson 9, Sherrill 7, Hoover 5, Evans 5, Givens 4, Harris 4.

Image courtesy of Nic Baxter / Special to the LTN