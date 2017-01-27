Our View: Trump’s wall won’t make us any safer

President Donald Trump’s wall along the southern border will not make this country safer. It will not protect American jobs. It will not stop illegal immigration. It will, however, cost many billions of dollars, with an incredibly low return on investment. Any minimally shrewd businessman should know better.

Trump’s plan also ignores the fact that net illegal immigration to the United States, by many measures, has been zero for several years. Meaning that there are just as many undocumented people headed south across the border as there are coming into the United States. It also ignores the fact that the truly dangerous aspects of illegal immigration — the smuggling of people and drugs and weapons by Mexico’s drug cartels — are done by tunnel, rather than over land. There are numerous tunnels that begin in Tijuana and end in warehouses in San Diego near the border. It’s through those tunnels that the cartels pump drugs and weapons into the United States. It’s through those tunnels that truly dangerous or vulnerable people are smuggled. It’s that issue that should be receiving the president’s attention.

Trump’s executive order to begin construction of a border wall is also a very serious case of executive overreach — something former president Barack Obama was regularly, and rightly, criticized for by Republicans. A border wall is such a large infrastructure project, and is so politically loaded, that it deserves consideration in Congress, at the very least.

There’s also the problem of ownership. Not all of the land along the border with Mexico is owned by the federal government or the states. Will Trump authorize federal authorities to effectively steal land or force landowners to comply?

Trump’s rhetoric about a border wall during the campaign certainly gained him some supporters who feel, for whatever reason, that illegal immigration along the southern border is a far greater problem than it actually is. But it simply cannot be ignored that Trump’s border wall will be a prohibitively expensive non-solution to a problem that doesn’t exist. The new president and Congress would do better to reform our immigration system so that it is more accommodating to bringing in the kinds of immigrants we need in this country, rather than spending their time and effort working to keep people out.