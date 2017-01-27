Sports Briefs

Former Lincolnton quarterback gets first offer

Former Lincolnton quarterback Cordel Littlejohn received an offer from the University of Illinois on Thursday. As a junior, Littlejohn threw for 3,655 yards and 50 touchdowns for the Wolves. Along with younger brother Jamal, Cordel Littlejohn moved to Roswell, Georgia earlier this month. The offer from the Fighting Illini was his first. Illinois, a member of the Big Ten conference, is coached by former Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Lovie Smith.

Lincolnton High School to recognize former team

The 1974-75 Lincolnton Wolves basketball team will be recognized tonight during halftime of Lincolnton’s home game against Bandys. That season, the Wolves went 20-0 in the regular season under head coach Rick Setzer.

Lincoln County Sports Hall of Fame accepting nominations for 2017 class

The Lincoln County Sports Hall of Fame is accepting nominations for its Class of 2017.

Qualifications for candidates include residency in Lincoln county for a minimum of four years and have been a participant in sports activities for at least four years. Participant may be as a player, coach, media representative, booster, etc.

Also, the candidates must be of good character and reputation, and be a minimum of 35 years old or deceased.

While a citizen of Lincoln county, the candidate’s sportsman achievements and/or contribution must have been recognized throughout Lincoln county as enhancing the sports activities he or she represents.

All candidates will be considered without discrimination on basis of race, color, religion, gender, handicap or national origin.

Nomination forms are available from Lincoln County Parks & Recreation or from a board member.

Forms for the 2017 class must be postmarked no later than Wednesday, March 1st. Nominations received previously remain active for consideration.

This year’s banquet will be in June at the James W. Warren Citizen Center.

For more information, contact the recreation office at 704-748-1518 or by emailing recreation@lincolncounty.org.