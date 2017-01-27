Obituaries — 1-27-17

Katherine Campbell Mull

Katherine Campbell Mull, age 83, of Sperling Dr. in Waco passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at her residence.

She was born July 3, 1933 in Lincoln County to the late Winfield Scott and Mary Fredell Campbell. She was retired from Clar-Mar and Ellen Kay. Katherine was an avid gardener working with crops and flowers. She was a fantastic baker and enjoyed canning and crafting. Katherine was the “Family Taxi” and always made sure everyone made it to their doctor appointments. She had a love for caring for others and was a wonderful and loving lady.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Walter Charles Mull; grandchildren, Michelle Mull and Timothy Jarrell; brothers, J.R., Bud, Scott Jr., and Emanuel Campbell; and sisters, Laura Annie Campbell, Wilma Davidson, Frances Hord, Pinkie Sanders, and Sue Sneed.

Survivors include her husband of 65 years, Walter Mull; daughter, Diane Jarrell Haynes (James) of Lincolnton; son, Roger Mull of Cherryville; grandchildren, Cassie Woodlief (Matt) and Brandon Jarrell; great grandson, Landen Jarrell; brother, Johnny Campbell (Pat); sister, Louise Adams; sisters-in-law, Elaine Stroupe, Marlene Parker, Jeanette Canipe, Betty Mellon, Pat Carpenter, Sue Campbell, and Judy Campbell; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, January 29, 2017 at 3 p.m. at Carpenter-Porter Funeral & Cremation Services with Rev. Leonard Bumgardner officiating. Burial will follow at City Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 1 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 950 West Faris Rd., Greenville, SC 29605.

Rebecca Hoffman Hager

Rebecca Hoffman Hager, 77, passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2017. She was born in Gaston County, daughter of the late Walter Everett and Elizabeth Robinson Hoffman. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie William Hager.

She is survived by her daughter Kathy Hager of Denver; a son Charles Hager and wife Tracey of Nitro, W.Va; two grandchildren, Chelsea Hager and Cody Hager; two great-grandchildren, Leveah Hager and Nathaniel Hager; siblings, Ann Smith, Eddie Hoffman, Hugh Hoffman and Hoyle Hoffman; and her beloved pet Izzy.

A memorial service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Hager will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 28, 2017 at the Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mount Holly.

Joyce Ruth Reel Christopher

Mrs. Joyce Ruth Reel Christopher, age 83, of Lincolnton, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 25, 2017.

Mrs. Christopher was born November 10, 1933, firstborn of the late Dan R. Reel, Sr. and Fannie Helton Reel, at the historic Vesuvius Home in Iron Station. She is also preceded in death by her brother Dan Reel Jr.; sister, Cindi Painter, and niece Monica Reel.

Mrs. Christopher was a devoted wife of 64 years and a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a gifted homemaker, accomplished seamstress, avid gardener, and excellent cook. Even after the diagnosis of Rheumatoid Arthritis, Mrs. Christopher continued to live a productive and fruitful life, above all selflessly placing the needs of others above her own. A truer servant’s heart no one ever had.

She is survived by her husband, Mr. Roy Christopher, four daughters and sons-in-laws, Sandra and Craig Kiser of Lincolnton, Kim and Frank Barneycastle of Denver, Ramona Green of Raleigh, and Heidi and Bill Cook of Pittsburgh, Pa. She has thirteen grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.

Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 28, 2017 at Amity Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Eric Reel. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at the church followed by the service.

I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith. 2 Timothy 4:7.

Deborah Joe Teague

Deborah Joe Teague, 67, of Hickory died on January 17, 2017.

The funeral will be held at 3 p.m. January 28, 2017 at Jenkins Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends following the service.

Nancy Simmons Perkins

Nancy Simmons Perkins, 92, of Conover died on January 22, 2017.

A service to celebrate Nancy’s life will be held on January 28, 2017 at 2 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Conover. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends on January 28, 2017 from 1 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church.

Wanda Ann Smith

Wanda Ann Smith, 58, of Lenoir died on January 24, 2017.

A Celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on February 4, 2017 at Central baptist Church in Hildebran.

Hazel Davis McCall

Hazel Davis McCall, 68, of Sherrills Ford died on January 20, 2017.

A memorial service will be held on January 28, 2017 at 1 p.m. at the family residence.

Billy ‘Bill’ E. Greene

Billy “Bill” E. Greene, 61, of Connelly Springs died on January 24, 2017.

A service to celebrate Bill’s life will be held today at 3 p.m. at North Newton Baptist Church in Newton. The family will receive friends today from 2 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. at North Newton Baptist Church.

