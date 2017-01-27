Lincoln Charter raises more than $8k for cancer research

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

As of Thursday afternoon, Lincoln Charter School has raised more than $8,000 for cancer research as part of the school’s eighth annual Talon Challenge. The challenge began on Monday and ends today with basketball games between Lincoln Charter School and Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy, Lincoln Charter’s partner in the event.

A new fundraising effort this year, organized by Samantha Grembecki, a one-year survivor of Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, sold raffle tickets which offered the winners the opportunity to shave the head of one of the students, educators or administrative staff who agreed to participate if she was able to raise at least $2,000.

Grembecki said that she raised more than $2,000, which was more money than she expected. head-shaving day was on Wednesday at the Lincolnton campus and Thursday at the Denver campus. Two students and eight staff members were shaved in Denver and three staff members in Lincolnton.

“My dad had cancer so I felt like the money raised was going to a good cause and everybody needs help,” said Garrett Earnest, one of the students who had his full head of hair shaved.

Lincoln Charter School program coordinator Paula Powers has been involved with the Talon Challenge for all eight years it’s been held. She not only lost her husband to cancer, but she also lost her best friend and her sister is currently undergoing cancer treatment.

“I feel like I’ve always been in that supportive position,” she said. “It seems that people are diagnosed younger and younger. It’s so prevalent in our community. If you asked those students in that gym, you’ll find most of them have been touched in some way by cancer. We’re so used to talking about it but we also get passive with it too. We need a cure. I’m so glad that Lincoln Charter is doing this.”

The Talon Challenge, which began in 2009 as an athletic rivalry between Thomas Jefferson and Lincoln Charter, has evolved into an event which has raised more than $50,000, which is given to the V Foundation to benefit cancer research, according to a press release from Lincoln Charter. The schools have also raised several hundred pints of blood.

The V Foundation, which was co-founded by Jim Valvano, a basketball player, coach and broadcaster who was diagnosed with cancer when he was 46, was chosen by the administration of both schools, according to Lincoln Charter chief administrator Jonathan Bryant, as the foundation they’d donate the funds to. It is a North Carolina foundation and 100 percent of the donations go straight to cancer research.

Donations to the Talon Challenge may be submitted via https://mypaymentsplus.com or can be dropped off at the front office of either campus.

The basketball games will be played Friday night, beginning with the girls’ game at 4 p.m., at the Spindale House in Spindale.

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard